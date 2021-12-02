Editorial: A health care system that actually makes people sicker

Recently I have been more quiet than usual. Less writing. Less fire and brimstone. Quiet, at least for me. But anyone who is paying attention knows that when the most passionate and the most invested get quiet, something is truly amiss. Whether it be a looming threat or a very real and present crisis is unknown, but the fact remains that in that silence lives the very real possibility of collapse. Of our livelihood, our profession, our health care system. Those of us left standing in the bombed-out shambles of our for-profit system are wondering how exactly it is we use the duct tape and dead pens leftover in the drawers of the hospital to build a human capable of running pumps and providing acute care to our patients. If we could utilize the cheese from the assembly line of “resiliency pizza” to engineer some more doctors we would. Because honestly, we don’t want to eat (most of us would win Survivor if we had the time to participate.) We want to come to work and not wonder how it is we can take care of 20 critically ill patients with a third of the staff and no ability to say no to the continued onslaught of critically and mortally injured and ill patients coming through the hospital doors every minute of every day.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO