We’re hearing a lot lately about the supply chain breakdown. Merchandise is hard to come by; some items will take months to arrive at stores. For those in the retail business, this is tough. While I am not unsympathetic to the small outlets, I have a hard time shedding tears over the presumed losses mega-stores will suffer. I know, I know. Those stores employ people, and help keep the economy going. Lord knows we need jobs, and consumers, and more jobs, and consumers, etc.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO