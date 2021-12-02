Brock Wilson finds his niche as strength and conditioning coach at Waldorf

Brock Wilson had reached a crossroad in his young life.

The former multi-sport athlete at Mount Pleasant High School had his college football career come to a premature end after a series of injuries at Buena Vista University.

Wilson, the son of long-time Mount Pleasant coach Mike Wilson, knew he wanted to stay around sports, which have been a vital part of his life for as long as he can remember.

But how? And where?

After finishing his undergraduate work at Buena Vista last spring, Wilson wanted to stay around football, but had no real interest in being a full-time coach.

So he put out a few feelers as a strength and conditioning coach.

Before Wilson knew what had hit him, he was packing his bags and moving to Forest City to be a strength and conditioning coach at Waldorf University.

Wilson, in his first year in the position, is having the time of his life, doing what he always dreamed of doing.

It is the perfect fit at the perfect time for Wilson.

“This is my first semester up there. I have been up there since July when I started. I really moved in well. The transition went well. I had a grace period while I was starting, just so I could get things figured out. I hit the ground running. I’ve been having a lot of fun ever since," Wilson said. “The one good thing about it is I have a lot of autonomy in my job. I have a lot of decision-making. It’s like having a real job here. It’s not stocking shelves. It’s really coaching. It’s getting my hands dirty. It’s something I really appreciate about this position.”

Wilson applies lessons learned over time as Waldorf strength coach

Wilson, a 2017 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, has been around sports his whole life. When your father is a coach, that tends to be the path. Wilson benefited from inside knowledge garnered from his time in Mount Pleasant, lessons he is applying to the student-athletes at Waldorf.

“Coach (Shawn) Striegel really imparted on me the discipline of being able to come into the weight room and really enjoy being in there," Wilson said. "Not just for myself and making myself better, but helping to impart that on to the young kids, too. That’s what he was really big on us was imparting our wisdom as seniors, building a culture as seniors, helping the young kids and pulling them along, too. If someone needs a ride, have them hop in your car and bring them along. You’re only as strong as your weakest link. If your weakest link is in bed, then what’s the difference between everybody being in bed?”

Wilson admits he doesn't really get a kick out of rolling out of bed at 4 a.m. every day, but the results are well worth the sacrifice. His true reward is knowing he is making a difference in the lives of the student-athletes he works with in every sport.

“I really enjoy it. Some people don’t like getting up and 4 a.m. and being ready to work with athletes and have a loud voice and be on them the whole time," Wilson said. "I found that kids really appreciate it when you are vocal and always on them. They like that discipline, too. It’s not just lolly-gagging around, helping somebody get through a lift in the morning. It’s staying on therm, imparting that discipline. They’re going to be better for it. That’s really what I want to teach them. If they don’t come out of it loving lifting, but they come out of it disciplined and able to go to their sport and always be on time, then I have done my job.”

Wilson learned a lot of life lessons from his father. One of them is being punctual. If your appointment is at 4 p.m., that means 4 p.m. sharp. Not 4:01 p.m. Not whenever I get there. It means being on time, every time.

“My dad never comes in late unless he’s sick," Wilsons said. "That is something I had pride in, too. I never came to school late. I was always trying to be early, getting ready for the day. If you’re not early, then you’re late.”

Wilson said the most enjoyable part of his job is the versatility. Every sport requires a different kind of strength and conditioning training. While football players need to bulk up, having a bunch of muscle-bound volleyball and basketball players is not exactly optimal. It is that versatility which challenges Wilson and makes the job more enjoyable.

Each day present a new and different challenge.

“I am an assistant to every sport," Wilson said. "I work with football quite a bit. I have my own teams, too. I enjoy working with the wrestling team. I work with basketball, volleyball, cross country. I work with throwers a lot, too. They’re a good group. They’re a lot of fun. I have a lot of variety. I have to do a lot of thinking outside the box. It’s not the traditional heavy weights as much as possible. There are a lot of mechanics and techniques that you don’t really think about, but I enjoy doing it.”

Wilson knows all about strength and conditioning and working through injuries. He wants to help his student-athletes learn from his mistakes and avoid the injuries that eventually ended his playing days.

“Much of my varsity career was dealing with injuries. It seemed like I was always injured and didn’t get to play a lot," Wilson said. "What I was able to learn was the administrative part of a lot of different sports and how the background mechanics of it works. That’s what I have been able to really flourish is not only being a good strength coach, but being able to help on game days with some of the minuscule stuff that a lot of people don’t think about. Being able to take care of a lot of different things. I’m the get-back coach. I help with waters. I help clean up blood from jerseys. I’ve interned as a physical therapist, so I know that background, too. I help tape and all that stuff. I’m a jack of all trades and a master of none.”