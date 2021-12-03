Cardinal Stritch president Scholz turns teaching career into a calling

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on the anti-racist initiative at Tufts. The next part of the series will be published on Monday, Nov. 22. “Tufts as an Anti-Racist Institution,” a university-wide initiative, was first announced by University President Anthony Monaco on July 8, 2020, with a goal to “find and eradicate any structural racism at Tufts,” according to the initiative’s executive summary. Organized into five separate workstreams, the initiative represents an institutional effort to make Tufts an anti-racist institution, bringing together more than 100 students, faculty and staff. All in all, the initiative culminated in over 180 salient recommendations to make Tufts a more diverse, equitable and inclusive learning environment for all.

