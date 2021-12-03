ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Chemical spill shuts down part of U.S. 98

By Emma Riley
 1 day ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A pickup truck carrying four gallons of Muriatic Acid was hit by another vehicle in the eastbound travel lane of U.S. Highway 98 just west of County Road 283 and all of the Muriatic Acid spilled onto the roadway during the crash, according to FHP.

A chemical cloud formed spreading across both east and west travel lanes of U.S. Highway 98 causing the roadway to be closed.

Highway 98 eastbound is still shut down at County Road 283.

According to the South Walton Fire District, the Walton County Emergency Management and SFWD are working to mitigate the hazard.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are redirecting traffic away from the impacted area.

The South Walton Fire District said to use caution and expect a heavy presence of first responders and emergency vehicles.

