Michigan football to honor victims of Oxford school shooting with Big Ten title game patch

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

When Michigan football takes the field for its first-ever Big Ten championship game appearance, the Wolverines’ uniforms will have a slightly different look.

Michigan’s jerseys will feature a patch honoring Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling, who were killed in the school shooting at Oxford High on Tuesday.  The octagonal maize-and-blue patch on the right chest features the letters, “TM,” and the number, “42,” worn by Myre, an Oxford football player. It also features four hearts, for the four slain students.

The program announced the tribute via Twitter on Thursday, tweeting: “We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong”

An attached image of the patch explained the tribute: “Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.

“The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members.”

A few hours later, the program’s account tweeted out a photo of the patch on Michigan’s white jerseys .

Michigan takes on Iowa for the Big Ten title, and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff, at 8 p.m. Saturday (Fox) in Indianapolis.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @theford .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football to honor victims of Oxford school shooting with Big Ten title game patch

