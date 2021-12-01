IAHSAA adjusts baseball preseason practice rules

Crop Comments: It’s familiar faces at the top, as three of the top four teams in this year’s preseason Top of the Crop were the teams that finished in the top three spots last season. Brush returns its leading scorer in Elmore James, who averaged 29.8 points a game, both of its 6-foot-8 players in Antwone Woolfolk and Tyler Williams and shooters like Trace Bishko and Andrew Jones. Add in a four-star junior in Marlon Barnes, and the Arcs begin their 2021-22 campaign atop the Top of the Crop. … Richmond Heights will be led by Josiah Harris, but also have key contributors in Jaiden Cox-Holloway and Marlon Jones. The Spartans look to make it three straight state appearances and start their campaign against Fairfield on Nov. 26. … The line between Gilmour and Mentor is thin. But the early edge goes to the Lancers. They return three starters, headlined by Ryan Mueller and Adisa Molton from last year’s regional final appearance. Mentor features three players back from last season’s state semifinal run and will need to develop chemistry quickly. … The remaining six spots are close as well. Euclid features a talented junior class and is led by senior Clayton Cunningham. The Panthers look to build off of last year’s district semifinal run. … The WRC is wide open conference with Brush now being an independent. All seven teams have a shot at the top spot. Mayfield features three players over 6-foot in its starting five, and will be strong on defense. Riverside always plays tough on defense, and have the ability to run the floor. Chardon has the talent to do well inside the paint, but will also have to keep the ship steady while it awaits the return of the football players from their postseason run. … Rounding out the Crop is new-look University and Perry. The Preppers only have one player with varsity experience, but their length should allow them to compete with most teams. Perry does return a number of players but will need to find a way to replace the production from Jaylen Anderson last season.

