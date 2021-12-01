ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

IAHSAA adjusts baseball preseason practice rules

By STAFF REPORT
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 6 days ago

Two schedule changes were approved by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control the 2022 baseball...

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Sixteen Cobb players selected to ATC preseason list

Sixteen players from Cobb County were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2021-22 Preseason High School Boys and Girls Watch Lists. The list recognizes who the Club considers the top high school players from in state of Georgia. Ten girls were selected. From Campbell, Laila Battle and North Florida commit...
COBB COUNTY, GA
onfocus.news

The Wenzel Perspective: Preseason vs. Midseason Awards

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Each week, we will be highlighting a post from our native sports writers, Cameron and Matt Wenzel. They run The Wenzel Perspective. You can find them on Instagram, @thewenzelperspective. This week, the guys analyze their preseason predictions and compare to where they are at at the...
MEDFORD, WI
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK ranked 3rd in the preseason

(Exira) Exira-EHK is listed at #3 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings for girls basketball. The Spartans bring back nearly all of their productivity from last year’s state tournament team. Several of the players have at least three years of varsity experience. “We are fortunate to have five girls that have played quite a bit of basketball together. Having a feel for each other is going to help us out, but we have a long way to go.”
nolangroupmedia.com

Barbourville Tigers battle Cordia in preseason scrimmage

The Barbourville Tigers men’s basketball team battled the Cordia Lions in a preseason scrimmage on Saturday. It was the first look at newly-minted head coach Chris Taylor’s Tigers. The scrimmage was run differently than a normal game, with each team agreeing beforehand that both needed to work on crucial aspects of the game.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iahsaa
nolangroupmedia.com

Lady Tigers basketball dismantles Cordia in preseason scrimmage

The Barbourville Lady Tigers got off to a hot start against the visiting Cordia Lady Lions on Saturday and never looked back, cruising to a 57-11 victory. Following a disappointing 3-19 season in 2020, the win shows a lot of promise for Barbourville moving into the coming season. Brianna Gallagher...
BARBOURVILLE, KY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Large schools preseason top 10

Last season: 14-5, lost to Chaminade in a Class 6 district final. Outlook: Returned one of the most experienced backcourts in the area in senior point guard Robert Martin (6-0) and shooting guard Larry Hughes Jr. (6-5). Martin averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 assists per game as a junior. Hughes averaged 16.4 points and made a team-high 38 steals last season. Added highly rated sophomore post prospect John Bol (7-0), who transferred from the now-defunct St. Louis Christian. Early on will be without senior guard Justus Johnson (6-1) and senior forwards Kendal Huston (6-3) and Jaycob Tatum (6-3), rotation pieces who are still playing football.
BASKETBALL
News-Herald.com

High school boys basketball: Preseason Top of the Crop

Crop Comments: It’s familiar faces at the top, as three of the top four teams in this year’s preseason Top of the Crop were the teams that finished in the top three spots last season. Brush returns its leading scorer in Elmore James, who averaged 29.8 points a game, both of its 6-foot-8 players in Antwone Woolfolk and Tyler Williams and shooters like Trace Bishko and Andrew Jones. Add in a four-star junior in Marlon Barnes, and the Arcs begin their 2021-22 campaign atop the Top of the Crop. … Richmond Heights will be led by Josiah Harris, but also have key contributors in Jaiden Cox-Holloway and Marlon Jones. The Spartans look to make it three straight state appearances and start their campaign against Fairfield on Nov. 26. … The line between Gilmour and Mentor is thin. But the early edge goes to the Lancers. They return three starters, headlined by Ryan Mueller and Adisa Molton from last year’s regional final appearance. Mentor features three players back from last season’s state semifinal run and will need to develop chemistry quickly. … The remaining six spots are close as well. Euclid features a talented junior class and is led by senior Clayton Cunningham. The Panthers look to build off of last year’s district semifinal run. … The WRC is wide open conference with Brush now being an independent. All seven teams have a shot at the top spot. Mayfield features three players over 6-foot in its starting five, and will be strong on defense. Riverside always plays tough on defense, and have the ability to run the floor. Chardon has the talent to do well inside the paint, but will also have to keep the ship steady while it awaits the return of the football players from their postseason run. … Rounding out the Crop is new-look University and Perry. The Preppers only have one player with varsity experience, but their length should allow them to compete with most teams. Perry does return a number of players but will need to find a way to replace the production from Jaylen Anderson last season.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy makes EQUIPMENT CHANGE as he looks ahead to 2022 on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy slumped to an 18th finish in the 20-man Hero World Challenge amid changing his TaylorMade wedges ahead of the 2022 PGA Tour season. The Northern Irishman's year is now complete and it was a fairly successful one given he ended his winless drought dating back to the end of 2019 with victories at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and The CJ Cup in October.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iberian

Defensive adjustment sparks Highland to win

After the first quarter of Highland Baptist’s girls basketball game vs. Hamilton Christian Tuesday night, the Lady Warriors held a 19-18 lead behind 12 points from guard McKenzie Deville. HBCS coach Carol Sensley made a defensive adjustment, however, which sparked an 11-2 run en route to a 70-60 win for...
HIGH SCHOOL
presspublications.com

Hemmert, Comets far exceed preseason expectations

Genoa soccer players Aiden Hemmert, Ethan Wilson, Griffin Meyer and Evan Hoeft have been around the game for a long time. “Three of the seniors had older brothers when I first got here,” Genoa coach Tim Memmer said. “So, I’ve seen these guys since they were little kids. They were ball boys, and Aiden was doing that, too, and it’s just amazing to watch these guys grow up to what they are doing. It was a very special group of attacking players that you obviously don’t see very often.”
GENOA, OH
hccommunityjournal.com

Hawks adjust, dominate Medina

Our Lady of the Hills secured its first win of the season and did so in convincing fashion Tuesday over previously-unbeaten Medina, 73-45, at the Hawks’ home court. The Hawks, 1-2 after the victory, watched the Bobcats (2-1), hold an advantage halfway through the first quarter before three-pointers by Sam Ibarra and Austin McDorman, coupled with regular field goals by Ibarra, Daniel Schultz and Michael Barraza, pushed the Hawks in front 18-11 when the period was completed.,
BEAUTY & FASHION
cyclonefanatic.com

PREVIEW: Iowa State’s trip to the Preseason NIT

WHAT: Iowa State (4-0) vs. No. 25 Xavier (4-0) WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. BROOKLYN — Greetings, from the Mecca. Iowa State is off to a 4-0 start under new head coach T.J. Otzelberger. So far, so good but the competition is about to ramp up and we will learn a lot more about the 2021-22 Cyclone basketball team this week at the Barclay’s Center.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Terry: Revisiting UK football preseason predictions

Kentucky’s 2021 regular season concluded on Saturday night with a dominating 52-21 win over in-state rival Louisville. It capped off another historically good season for the Wildcats as they finished with at least nine regular-season wins for just the second time since 1984. It’s the second time in the past four years that UK went 9-3 in the regular season and ended the year with a thrashing over their rivals at Cardinal Stadium.
NFL
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Preseason Preview: Cheyenne East Boys Basketball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - East Boys Basketball went (17-7) in 2020-2021 but fell short in both the East Regional and State Tournaments. Last year’s senior class had several good players including former Prep Athletes of the Week Graedyn Buell, Jake Rayl, and Jordan Codner. Therefore there are significant holes to fill. However, it was clear at practice on Wednesday that the T-Birds have confidence that that can be accomplished.
CHEYENNE, WY
Grosse Pointe News

Defense and adjustments key for Norsemen

The boys basketball team at Grosse Pointe North High School is in its final preparations before taking the court for a new season in just a few days. This year’s Norsemen squad returns with quite a bit of experience, but also has plenty of areas where adjustments need to be made.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Wrestling postseason assignments announced

Following approval earlier this month by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control, sectional and district tournament assignments for the 202 wrestling postseason are now available. Sectional tournaments for Class 2A and Class 1A are currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5. The first- and second-place winners in each...
COMBAT SPORTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Basketball schedule adjusts to accommodate ‘fifth quarter’ rule

In case you were wondering, as I was, why this year’s high school basketball schedule looks a little different, I asked around to find out what was going on. In previous years, high school basketball games were played on Tuesdays and Fridays. All three levels of the boys program would play at one location while all three levels of the girls program would play at another on Tuesdays.
EDUCATION
fadeawayworld.net

Stan Van Gundy Agrees That Resting Players Is Hurting The League: “Michael Jordan In His Final Year In Washington At 39 Years Old Played All 82 Games And Averaged 37 Minutes Per Game... It Was A Different World Then.”

The NBA has often seen players being rested in order to prioritize their minutes and make sure that they are fit for the important games later down the line. Star players and injury-prone players are usually the players that get rested the most. But it can have an impact on the popularity of the league, as pointed out by Chris Finch.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy