Laurel: This year’s Cuddles for Kids toy drive is the largest ever for the group, founder and president Conner Hagins said. He said the year-round charity has surpassed the $800,000 mark. Hagins started CFK when he was 9 years old, and the toy drive was the first fundraiser created to support the organization 16 years ago. It benefits not just regional children, but those across southwestern Pennsylvania and further. There are dozens of drop-off locations, even a few as far away as Pittsburgh.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO