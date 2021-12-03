'Head Over Heels' marries English verse and punk pop in laughter

It’s 1863, Lincoln is President, and the Civil War is raging. Slavery is strong in the South, and in the North, more Blacks are being born into freedom but are still at the bottom of the ladder along with the Irish immigrants who left Ireland to escape the Great Famine. The Irish and Blacks got along and lived together in the New York community of Five Points. Naturally, some would fall in love with each other, not worried about race-mixing but sharing the love of family.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO