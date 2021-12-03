ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley police investigate shooting

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238H5o_0dCkwaBQ00

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Valley Police Department says a man shot another man at a home Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The man accused of shooting him is detained. Investigators said he admitted to firing the handgun.

Investigators said they are getting mixed information about what happened. Deputies will continue working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Deputies said the investigation has Boone east of Baker closed. Drivers are asked to him another route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Car crashes into Spokane garage

SPOKANE, Wash.– A car crashed into a North Spokane garage Friday. Nobody was hurt in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Whitehouse and Lyons. Investigators did not say what led up to it. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police launches new program to catch package thieves

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone deals with package thieves year-round. During the holidays, thieves have a higher chance of finding one to steal. Spokane Police launched a new program to make sure your gifts make it home, even if they are taken. Mary Reed was out delivering food when she got...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in East Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in East Spokane. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Trent Avenue and Waldo Street. Police say the rider was with a group of other motorcyclists when he crashed. Witnesses started doing CPR on the rider before he...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
716
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy