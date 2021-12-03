Holiday Lights in the Park returning to Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – You can kick off your weekend with the start of Sparta’s ‘Holiday Lights in the Park’.

Santa will flip the switch after the parade down Water Street, ending in Evans-Bosshard Park

When you’re there, there will be a bonfire, a concession stand with free hot chocolate, fresh popcorn and cookies.

And greeters will be collecting cash donations and non-perishable food donations for the local food pantry.’

When you are in Sparta, don’t forget to stop by the Kriskindlmarkt!

Along with gifts, there’s traditional German food and live entertainment.

Vendors change daily, so there’s always something new to see.

The market opens at 4 p.m. every Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays until December 18th.

