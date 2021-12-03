The Capitol riot suspect who admitted to new felonies while representing himself compared himself to Jesus in new court filings

Brandon Fellows in the US Capitol on January 6. The US Department of Justice.

A Capitol riot suspect who is representing himself filed a series of long court documents this week.

He criticized his ex-counsel and said he may have "technically committed perjury or obstruction."

Fellows had admitted to new felonies while representing himself during an earlier bond hearing.

A Capitol riot suspect who earlier this year admitted to additional felonies while representing himself compared himself to Jesus in a series of court filings this week.

Brandon Fellows filed several long, handwritten court documents, released on Wednesday, in which he lashed out against his previous counsel, acknowledged his past perjury, and admitted again to committing obstruction in an unrelated case .

Federal prosecutors have accused Fellows of entering the Capitol through a broken window on January 6 and smoking marijuana in Sen. Jeff Merkley's office during the insurrection. Fellows faces charges including a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Fellows' new court documents, first reported by WUSA9's Jordan Fischer , came one week after federal prosecutors filed a motion requesting to officially use Fellows' testimony at his October bond hearing against him during his trial, which has not been scheduled.

During that hearing, Fellows said he'd asked his former attorney if he should call the wife of US District Judge Trevor McFadden, who is presiding over his case, to try to get the judge disqualified.

Fellows also discussed a previous time he'd gotten a new judge assigned to a case after putting the phone number of a judge's wife as his emergency contact.

In the court documents filed on Wednesday, Fellows addressed the earlier incident with the judge's wife, which is considered obstruction in New York, saying he'd searched for "loopholes" on Google in hopes of getting the judge recused.

"I didn't care if it shows that I technically committed perjury or obstruction even though that could hurt my image or result in punishments," Fellows wrote. "This life is temporary and I fear the ultimate Judge."

Despite warnings from McFadden and his own legal counsel that representing himself could prove unwise, Fellows used his new filings to complain that "someone should have told" him that he would get a bond hearing if he requested one, adding that he'd felt unprepared for the hearing.

He went on to compare himself to Jesus.

"The Pharisees hated Jesus, they accused him of causing a spiritual insurrection among their people, disgracing the temples and their God," Fellows wrote. "The prosecution accuses me of being part of a physical insurrection, disgracing the 'temple of democracy' and disgracing their gods Joe Biden and the Democratic Party."

Fellows also accused his former defense attorney, Cara Kurtz Halverson, who's now his standby counsel, of legal malpractice. He said he had been hoping to expose the alleged malpractice during the October bond hearing by calling her in as a witness. He said that when the judge forbade him from doing so, it allowed her time to "try to escape."

On Wednesday, Halverson filed a motion to withdraw as standby counsel for Fellows, citing his ongoing criticism of her work. In one filing, Fellows accused her of being "the Helen Keller of making assumptions."

"Perhaps like the Pharisees she is only blind and deaf to the truth," he wrote. Fellows also said Halverson was "terrified" to come to see him in jail because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and she has a young child.

Halverson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Fellows ended his multiple-page filings by accusing prosecutors of being "the real criminals" and challenging them to take the stand themselves.

A federal judge this summer ordered Fellows to pretrial detention, where he is being held, after he violated several conditions, including missing a court-ordered mental-health evaluation, and called a probation officer's mother .