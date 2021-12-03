ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCT To Premiere New Title Track “Universe” At 2021 MAMA

By E. Cha
Soompi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNCT will be performing their upcoming title track for the very first time at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)!. On December 3, the 2021 MAMA officially announced that NCT would be premiering “Universe...

