NCT To Premiere New Title Track “Universe” At 2021 MAMA

Italian instrumental three-piece Prehistoric Pigs release their fourth LP, The Fourth Moon, on Nov. 26 through respected purveyor Go Down Records. And if it seems like the album and the moon are perhaps in alignment as regards “fourth,” that’s really just the start of the synergy the Mortegliano trio have on offer throughout the six-song/37-minute riff-ride. Taking the classic desert-style crunch of Kyuss and gradually shoving it out an airlock into free-floating cosmic radiation, Prehistoric Pigs end up on touching on familiar ground, but with a particular emphasis on the hypnotic aspects of groove. That is to say, The Fourth Moon, with its individual pieces uniformly in the five-to-six-minute range, likewise united in their purpose of following with Juri Tirelli‘s guitar leads, is an easy record to follow along its course. More importantly, a fun one.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO