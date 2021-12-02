ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hits: Burns counting his blessings at corner

By Larry Mayer
Cover picture for the articleIt was fitting that Bears cornerback ﻿Artie Burns﻿ made his first NFL start in more than two years on Thanksgiving Day. Although he's dealt with adversity, the four-year veteran has plenty to be thankful for. Burns played all 45 defensive snaps in the Bears' 16-14 win over the Lions. It was...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
Four-Star OL Earnest Greene breaks down his final four

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
Quick Hits: Bears lament failure to finish

Stout the entire game, the Bears defense needed one final stop to preserve an exciting comeback 13-9 victory over the Ravens Sunday at Soldier Field. Unfortunately, the injury-depleted unit allowed Baltimore to drive 72 yards on five plays and score the winning touchdown on Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with just :22 remaining. It was the Ravens' first and only TD of the game.
Quick Hits: Quinn, Smith shine in Bears loss

With four of their defensive teammates sidelined with injuries, Bears veterans ﻿Robert Quinn﻿ and ﻿Roquan Smith﻿ stepped up with career-best performances in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Ravens. Quinn, an 11-year NFL veteran, recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks. His previous best was 3.0, which he has accomplished five times, most...
Quick Hits: The Long Drive Edition

I thought this was pretty cool. Ian wasn’t sure about the other numbers, but Tampa is the only club from the 98-99 season that had all five of those numbers on the roster. No reports on whether Chelios took only the $500... Around the League. Omaha Lancers latest: Investigation underway,...
Quick Hits: The Fire Benning Edition

There’s 13 tweets in that thread and I don’t want to include the whole thing but it’s an interesting story of a fan who had a tough call to make in their fandom. Jim Benning is not on the hot seat. Jim Benning is sitting in the flames. Listen, I...
Quick Hits: The Take your Pick Edition

UNSOLVED PUZZLE GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS 1 AT CHICAGO WOLVES 3 - Griffinshockey. Grand Rapids is now winless in its past six outings against Chicago, dating back to last season. Despite the loss, Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (3-6—9) to four games. Calvin Pickard made his sixth straight start in net for the Griffins and has appeared in 12 out of the 17 games this season.
Chalk Talk: How has Borom fared at right tackle?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. Is it just me or has Larry Borom been doing a pretty good job since making his debut and jumping into the starting lineup?
Quick Hits | WPG 12 CGY 13

5 Quick Hits from the Bombers loss to the Stampeders Saturday from here in Calgary…. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: They came, they saw, they struggled through a meaningless fourth-quarter meltdown… and then the Winnipeg Blue Bombers quickly got the hell out of dodge. The Bombers wrapped up their 2021 Canadian Football...
Quick Hits: The Scott MellanBYE Edition

Could the Red Wings actually have three Calder finalists? - Octopus Thrower. In the end, it doesn’t really matter. Calder or not, the Red Wings finally have some hope on the horizon with those three young players. We’re gonna get screwed and Zegras is going to win it. Around the...
Fields rejoins Bears teammates on practice field

Bears rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time since sustaining broken ribs Nov. 21 against the Ravens. Fields remains the Bears' No. 1 quarterback, but because he was limited Wednesday, veteran ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ took first-team reps in practice. Dalton started in place of Fields last Thursday in Detroit, completing 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown, one interception and an 85.1 passer rating in a 16-14 win over the Lions.
Bears, Campbell's honor local champions | Inside the Bears

Campbell's® Chunky® and the Bears have partnered to recognize Celina and Claudia Vazquez, who helped start a food distribution at their church in Little Village 12 years ago, which became New Life Centers' Pan De Vida and now feeds 10,000 people every Tuesday and Friday. LaMar 'Soup' Campbell and Staley Da Bear recently participated in a distribution, while Campbell's Chunky donated more than 5,000 bowls of soup. With a long history of fueling communities in need, Campbell's Chunky believes everyone should have access to a warm and nourishing meal when they need it. Allen Robinson II also recorded a video surprising the mother-daughter duo with tickets to the Nov. 21 game to show appreciation for their hard work. Through their volunteer efforts, more than 2 million people have received food over the last 18 months.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is named NFC defensive player of the month: ‘His motor goes 1,000 miles per hour every play’

As he continues his impressive comeback season, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn on Thursday was named NFC defensive player of the month for November. In three November games, Quinn had 5½ sacks for minus-33 yards, 14 tackles, five tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. That included a 3½-sack performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Quinn, 31, ...
