Quick Hits: Burns counting his blessings at corner

Campbell's® Chunky® and the Bears have partnered to recognize Celina and Claudia Vazquez, who helped start a food distribution at their church in Little Village 12 years ago, which became New Life Centers' Pan De Vida and now feeds 10,000 people every Tuesday and Friday. LaMar 'Soup' Campbell and Staley Da Bear recently participated in a distribution, while Campbell's Chunky donated more than 5,000 bowls of soup. With a long history of fueling communities in need, Campbell's Chunky believes everyone should have access to a warm and nourishing meal when they need it. Allen Robinson II also recorded a video surprising the mother-daughter duo with tickets to the Nov. 21 game to show appreciation for their hard work. Through their volunteer efforts, more than 2 million people have received food over the last 18 months.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO