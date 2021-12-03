Clovis High student starts business focused on custom woodwork

Whether you're looking for custom coasters or something punny for the pantry, Little Valley Goods owner Patrick Palmer says he's got just the gift for you.

"I have the wood bamboo boards, the charcuterie boards. Right now, I'm starting out in leather too. So really there is no category for my business," said Palmer.

Back in June, the business started with almonds -- through the Clovis East FFA program.

He says, "They showed me how to harvest the fresh almonds that are grown there. How to candy and package them, so I do the whole process myself."

Selling those at Friday night markets in Old Town Clovis, the teen saved up enough money to buy a laser engraver. Now, the sophomore at Clovis High turned teen entrepreneur does a variety of designs and depending on the product, the artwork isn't limited to one side.

At just 15 years old, the Valley native is already navigating the challenges of running a business as supply chain issues are making natural wood boards harder to find. Palmer is working with his supplier to buy in bulk when it is available so he doesn't have to increase prices.

You can find Little Valley Goods at local markets, just use Instagram to see where Patrick will be next.

He's purchased a t-shirt press to add to the list of items you can customize.

The plan is to save up money to buy a trailer to showcase Little Valley Goods across the nation.

To order custom gifts, reach out to Little Valley Goods on their Facebook or website

https://m.facebook.com/littlevalleygoods/

https://www.instagram.com/littlevalleygoods/