ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tech players honored on coaches' all-Big 12 team

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akcGb_0dCkuQEc00

Jonathan Garibay was nearly perfect on field goals this season, even making one from 62 yards to beat Iowa State, the longest last-minute game-winner in FBS history.

The Texas Tech kicker went 13 of 14 and was rewarded for it with all-Big 12 recognition from the conference's head coaches. Garibay was the only Tech player on the first team, but five Red Raiders made the second team in the conference honors list announced Thursday by the Big 12 office.

Tech's second-team honorees were wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, center Dawson Deaton, linebacker Colin Schooler, cornerback DaMarcus Fields and punter Austin McNamara.

The Red Raiders went 6-6 in the regular season, including 3-6 in the Big 12. They will learn their bowl destination Sunday.

Ezukanma caught 48 passes for 705 yards and four touchdowns.

Schooler ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 97 tackles. Fields is the Big 12 co-leader in pass breakups with 10, and is tied for second in the conference with 10 passes defended (breakups, plus interceptions).

McNamara has a 48.4-yard punting average, which is second in the conference.

A dozen Tech players received honorable mention, including Garibay for special teams player of the year, center Dawson Deaton for offensive lineman of the year, wide receiver Kaylon Geiger for offensive newcomer of the year and cornerback Rayshad Williams for defensive newcomer of the year.

Earning honorable mention at their positions were offensive linemen Josh Burger and T.J. Storment, tight end Travis Koontz, defensive linemen Jaylon Hutchings and Tyree Wilson, linebacker Riko Jeffers and defensive backs Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Reggie Pearson.

COACHES ALL-BIG 12

FOOTBALL TEAM

Offensive player of the year: RB Breece Hall, Jr., Iowa State. Defensive player of the year: DB Jalen Pitre, Sr., Baylor. Offensive newcomer of the year: RB Jaylen Warren, Sr., Oklahoma State. Defensive newcomer of the year: DL Siaki Ika, Baylor, So. Offensive freshman of the year: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas. Defensive freshman of the year: DE Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State. Special teams player of the year: KR-PR Trestan Ebner, Sr., Baylor. Offensive lineman of the year: Connor Galvin, Sr., Baylor. Co-defensive linemen of the year: DE Will McDonald, Jr., Iowa State; DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, So., Kansas State. Chuck Neinas coach of the year: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State.

u-unanimous selection

First Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, Jr., Denton Ryan.

Fullback (tie): Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.; Jared Rus, Iowa State, Jr., Eldridge, Iowa. Running backs: Breece Hall, Iowa State, Jr., Wichita, Kan.; Bijan Robinson, Texas, So., Tucson, Ariz.

Wide receivers: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.; Quentin Johnston, TCU, So., Temple; Xavier Worthy, Texas, Fr., Fresno, Calif. Tight end: u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, Sr., Norman, Okla.

Linemen: Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr., Katy; Trevor Downing, Iowa State, Jr., Creston, Iowa; Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Kansas City, Kan.; Josh Sills, Oklahoma State, Sr., Sarahsville, Ohio; Derek Kerstetter, Texas, Sr., San Antonio Reagan.

DEFENSE

Linemen: Will McDonald, Iowa State, Jr., Pewaukee, Wis.; Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, Sr., Detroit, Mich.; Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So., Lee's Summit, Mo.; Brock Martin, Oklahoma State, Oologah, Okla.; Dante Stills, West Virginia, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.

Linebackers: Terrel Bernard, Baylor, Sr., La Porte; Mike Rose, Iowa State, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio; Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State, Sr., Wagoner, Okla.

Backs: Jalen Pitre, Baylor, Sr., Stafford; Russ Yeast, Kansas State, Sr., Danville, Ky.; Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State, Sr., Shreveport, La.; Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State, Sr., College Station A&M Consolidated; Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, Jr., Waco Midway.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech, Sr., Rubidoux, Calif. Punter (tie): Michael Turk, Oklahoma, Sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point; Cameron Dicker, Texas, Sr., Austin Lake Travis. Return specialist (tie): Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr., Henderson; Malik Knowles, Kansas State, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Sr., Gilbert, Ariz.

Fullback: Jax Dineen, Kansas State, Jr., Lawrence, Kan. Running backs: Abram Smith, Baylor, Sr., Abilene; Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, So., Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

Wide receivers: Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, Sr., Miami, Fla.; Tay Martin, Oklahoma State, Sr., Houma, La.; Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, Keller Timber Creek. Tight end: Chase Allen, Iowa State, Nixa, Mo.

Linemen: Colin Newell, Iowa State, Sr., Ames, Iowa; Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, Sr., St. Louis; Steve Avila, TCU, Jr., South Grand Prairie; Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech, Sr., Frisco; Zach Frazier, West Virginia, So., Fairmont, W. Va.

DEFENSE

Linemen: Siaki Ika, Baylor, So., Salt Lake City; Kyron Johnson, Kansas, Sr., Arlington Lamar; Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, Sr., Tulsa, Okla.; Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, Sr., Maywood, Ill.; Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, Fr., Edmond, Okla.; Ochaun Mathis, TCU, Jr., Manor.

Linebackers: Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, Jr., Columbus, Ohio; Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Colin Schooler, Texas Tech, Sr., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Backs: Isheem Young, Iowa State, So., Philadelphia; Kenny Logan, Kansas, Jr., St. Augustine, Fla. Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma, Sr., Hempstead; Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State, Sr., Leland, Miss.; DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech, Sr., Taylor.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma, Jr., Chardon, Ohio. Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, Jr., Gilbert, Ariz. Return specialist (tie): Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, So., Bixby, Okla.; Derius Davis, TCU, Sr., Saint Francisville, La.

HONORABLE MENTION

Texas Tech players only: OL Dawson Deaton, Sr. (for offensive lineman of the year); OL Josh Burger, Sr.; K Jonathan Garibay, Sr. (for special teams player of the year); WR Kaylon Geiger, Sr. (for offensive newcomer of the year); DL Jaylon Hutchings, Jr.; LB Riko Jeffers, Sr.; TE Travis Koontz, Sr.; DB Reggie Pearson, Jr.; OT T.J. Storment, Sr.; DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Jr.; CB Rayshad Williams, Jr. (for defensive newcomer of the year); DE Tyree Wilson, Jr.

Deaton, Fields to Shrine Game

Tech center Dawson Deaton and cornerback DaMarcus Fields have accepted invitations to the 97th East-West Shrine Game, the game's organizers announced Thursday.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the first time since 2012 that Tech has made more than one player in the all-star game for college seniors.

Deaton has made 34 career starts, including 10 this season. He's the first Tech offensive lineman to earn first- or second-team all-Big 12 recognition in back-to-back years since Le'Raven Clark did so in 2014 and 2015.

Fields has made 48 career starts with 10 coming this season. His career totals include 221 tackles, four interceptions and 44 passes defended, the latter figure ranking second among active FBS players and the most by a Tech player since 2000.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Iowa State#Kansas State#American Football#Fbs#The Red Raiders#Rb Breece Hall#Baylor#Rb Jaylen Warren#Dl Siaki Ika
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum revealed his current pick for the prestigious individual award on Sunday morning. Finebaum has a quarterback leading the race right now, with one week to go in the regular season. “Probably — and I say probably — Bryce Young,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Georgia Extremely Clear

On Saturday, college football fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for all year. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta for an SEC championship bout against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia quickly asserted itself as the top team in the nation, thanks to an outstanding defense. But,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

190
Followers
161
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy