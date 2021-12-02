ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: Evaluating the structural reform of outpatient psychotherapy in Germany (ES-RiP trial) - a qualitative study of provider perspectives

By Regina Poß-Doering
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1294 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 05 November 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1204 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07220-7 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the author names of...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

BioMed Central

Correction to: Role of financial incentives in family planning services in India: a qualitative study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1291 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 03 September 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 905 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-06799-1 Following publication of the original article [1], multiple language errors were identified because the typesetter didn’t implement these...
INDIA
BioMed Central

Quality indicators of telemedical care offshore—a scoping review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1290 (2021) Cite this article. Offshore industries operate all around the world in diverse and remote environments. The use of telemedicine to ensure up-to-date medical care for thousands of people offshore has been common practice for decades. Thus, in this setting, extensive experiences with this type of health care delivery have already been gathered, while in other settings this is just beginning. However, the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations is rarely reported yet. The objective of this review was to explore published literature with regards to the following questions: Have any Quality Indicators (QIs) been published for measuring the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations or are there identifiable items that could be used as such QIs?
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Healthcare professionals’ perceptions of impacts of the Covid-19-pandemic on outpatient care in rural areas: a qualitative study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1298 (2021) Cite this article. Measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic have led to impacts on healthcare systems and providers worldwide. Outpatient healthcare professionals (HCPs) provide the majority of patient care. Insight into their experiences during a pandemic is rare. Therefore, we explored how primary and secondary care HCPs in a rural area in Germany experienced their work during the pandemic and what health-related outcomes they perceived in their patients. In this context, we also examined the impact on access to and utilization of healthcare and working conditions.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Provision of dental services for vulnerable groups: a scoping review on children with special health care needs

Peivand Bastani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0412-02671 na1, Mohammadtaghi Mohammadpour2 na1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1302 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The provision of dental services for children with special health care needs (CSHCN) needs to be considered by policymakers. This study is aimed to explore...
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

A sector-wide response to national policy on client-centred care and support: a document analysis of the development of a range of instruments to assess clients’ experiences in the care and support for people with (intellectual) disabilities

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1307 (2021) Cite this article. Client-centred care serves as the foundation for healthcare policy. Indeed, various instruments for assessing clients’ experiences of care and support are increasingly used to provide insights into the quality, and client-centred nature, of the care and support provided, which, in turn, aids the development of subsequent improvements. The unique characteristics of care and support for people with intellectual disabilities (ID), such as the need for both lifelong and life-wide care and support across all aspects of clients’ lives, led to an initiative within Dutch ID care to jointly develop a range of instruments to assess the experiences of clients receiving ID care and support. Individual clients’ experiences and suggestions for improvement, which are embedded in clients’ care plan cycles, constitute the foundation of this Range of Instruments. This paper provides a unique, bottom-up, exhaustive account of the process of developing the Range of instruments used to assess the experiences of clients in the field of Dutch ID care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Health
World
Health Services
Germany
Google
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster shots and omicron: New guidance, programs, stats to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. 100 million people in the US are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot from Moderna of Pfizer, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the US (it's now been detected in at least 12 states, from Hawaii to New York). As a result, the US is doubling down on COVID vaccine efforts, including getting booster shots in arms. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY

