Impact of global budget combined with pay-for-performance on the quality of care in county hospitals: a difference-in-differences study design with a propaensity-score-matched control group using data from Guizhou province, China

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1290 (2021) Cite this article. Offshore industries operate all around the world in diverse and remote environments. The use of telemedicine to ensure up-to-date medical care for thousands of people offshore has been common practice for decades. Thus, in this setting, extensive experiences with this type of health care delivery have already been gathered, while in other settings this is just beginning. However, the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations is rarely reported yet. The objective of this review was to explore published literature with regards to the following questions: Have any Quality Indicators (QIs) been published for measuring the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations or are there identifiable items that could be used as such QIs?

