ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Impact of global budget combined with pay-for-performance on the quality of care in county hospitals: a difference-in-differences study design with a propaensity-score-matched control group using data from Guizhou province, China

By Wuping Zhou
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1296 (2021) Cite this article. Provider payment system has a profound impact on health system performance. In 2016, a number of counties in rural Guizhou, China, implemented global budget (GB) for county hospitals with quality control measures. The aim of this study is...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
BioMed Central

Factors related to turnover intention among staff of elderly caring social organizations in Anhui Province, China: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1265 (2021) Cite this article. Turnover intention of employees in elderly caring social organizations has a significant impact on elderly care service delivery. This study investigated the associated factors of turnover intention among employees of elderly caring social organizations in Anhui Province, China.
CHINA
BioMed Central

Quality indicators of telemedical care offshore—a scoping review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1290 (2021) Cite this article. Offshore industries operate all around the world in diverse and remote environments. The use of telemedicine to ensure up-to-date medical care for thousands of people offshore has been common practice for decades. Thus, in this setting, extensive experiences with this type of health care delivery have already been gathered, while in other settings this is just beginning. However, the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations is rarely reported yet. The objective of this review was to explore published literature with regards to the following questions: Have any Quality Indicators (QIs) been published for measuring the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations or are there identifiable items that could be used as such QIs?
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
BioMed Central

Validation of the Lean Healthcare Implementation Self-Assessment Instrument (LHISI) in the finnish healthcare context

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1289 (2021) Cite this article. Lean management is growing in popularity in the healthcare sector worldwide, yet healthcare organizations are struggling with assessing the maturity of their Lean implementation and monitoring its change over time. Most existing methods for such assessments are time consuming, require site visits by external consultants, and lack frontline involvement. The original Lean Healthcare Implementation Self-Assessment Instrument (LHISI) was developed by the Center for Lean Engagement and Research (CLEAR), University of California, Berkeley as a Lean principles-based survey instrument that avoids the above problems. We validated the original LHISI in the context of Finnish healthcare.
HEALTH
kiowacountysignal.com

There are similarities, differences we can learn from on Black Friday in China and U.S.

The U.S. “Black Friday” appears to have started back in 1961 when Philadelphia police described the heavy commercial traffic that followed the Thanksgiving holiday. Businesses began using the term in offering special discounts on that day and it became a nationwide promotion effort by 2003–2004. Because some folks couldn’t shop during that day, or didn’t find what they were shopping for, the National Retail Federation invented Cyber Monday (that followed Black Friday) in 2005. However, Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday. Commonwealth countries had long observed Boxing Day and related sales events.
RETAIL
BioMed Central

Correction to: Role of financial incentives in family planning services in India: a qualitative study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1291 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 03 September 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 905 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-06799-1 Following publication of the original article [1], multiple language errors were identified because the typesetter didn’t implement these...
INDIA
BioMed Central

Healthcare professionals’ perceptions of impacts of the Covid-19-pandemic on outpatient care in rural areas: a qualitative study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1298 (2021) Cite this article. Measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic have led to impacts on healthcare systems and providers worldwide. Outpatient healthcare professionals (HCPs) provide the majority of patient care. Insight into their experiences during a pandemic is rare. Therefore, we explored how primary and secondary care HCPs in a rural area in Germany experienced their work during the pandemic and what health-related outcomes they perceived in their patients. In this context, we also examined the impact on access to and utilization of healthcare and working conditions.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Care Hospitals#Cohort Study#Community Hospitals#Global Health#Psm#Ffs
BioMed Central

Impact of investment case on equitable access to maternal and child health services in Nepal: a quasi-experimental study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1301 (2021) Cite this article. Disparities in the use of maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH) services remain a concern in Low- and Middle-Income countries such as Nepal. Commonly observed disparities exist in education, income, ethnic groups, administrative regions and province-level in Nepal. In order to improve equitable outcomes for MNCH and to scale-up quality services, an Investment Case (IC) approach was lunched in the Asia Pacific region. The study assessed the impact of the IC intervention package in maternal and child health outcomes in Nepal.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Drone versus ambulance for blood products transportation: an economic evaluation study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1308 (2021) Cite this article. Medical transportation is an essential step in health care services, and includes ground, air and water transportation. Among the important uses of medical transportation is the delivery of blood products in the event of a clinical emergency. Drone technology is the latest technological advancement that may revolutionize medical transportation globally. Nonetheless, its economic evaluation is scant and insufficient, whilst its cost-effectiveness remains controversial. The aim of this study was to compare the cost-effectiveness of drone transportation versus the ambulance.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Impact of COVID-19 on patient and healthcare professional attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors toward the healthcare system and on the dynamics of the healthcare pathway

COVID-19 has dramatically changed how healthcare is delivered and experienced. One-on-one interviews and a virtual ethnographic roundtable were conducted among 45 patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) in 4 therapeutic areas from the United States and Japan: overactive bladder, vasomotor symptoms, prostate cancer, and metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The goal was to identify the impact of COVID-19 on patient/caregiver and HCP attitudes, interactions, beliefs, and behaviors toward the healthcare system and care pathway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Characteristics and resource utilization of high-cost users in the intensive care unit: a population-based cohort study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1312 (2021) Cite this article. Healthcare expenditure within the intensive care unit (ICU) is costly. A cost reduction strategy may be to target patients accounting for a disproportionate amount of healthcare spending, or high-cost users. This study aims to describe high-cost users in the ICU, including health outcomes and cost patterns.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
Country
China
thedallasnews.net

Hospital EMR Systems Market Study Forecasting Global Impact | Research Informatic

Electronic medical record (EMR) systems are considered a major step from paper records to digital healthcare. A wide variety of clinical and technical tools and software have proliferated in the marketplace. A number of new implementation strategies are being tested that can leverage their potential to achieve standardization of patient records among physicians, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Research Informatic announces the release of the Hospital EMR Systems market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Hospital EMR Systems research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Life Science industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
MARKETS
BioMed Central

Une histoire sur un timbre: the recent history of malaria events told through stamps

Small as they may be, stamps have long been used to commemorate events (e.g. anniversaries, sporting events, world observance days), prominent people (even fictional people such as James Bond), and diseases such as cancer and AIDS. It is therefore no surprise that malaria – a disease that has affected humankind (and other animals) for millennia – would have stamps created to mark landmark events and people. In his Review, Bernard Brabin explains how through them we have a unique record of malaria.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Stroke of antiplatelet and anticoagulant therapy in patients with coronary artery disease: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

BMC Cardiovascular Disorders volume 21, Article number: 574 (2021) Cite this article. We performed a meta-analysis sought to investigate the risk of stroke with antiplatelet and anticoagulant therapies among patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). Methods. We searched PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library for randomized controlled trials from January 1995...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Pregnant women’s experiences with the management of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy: a qualitative study

Hypertensive disorders are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity during pregnancy. Despite multiple national and international clinical guidelines and a plethora of research in the field of optimising management, there has been limited research describing the perspectives and experiences of pregnant women with the management of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). Understanding these perceptions and experiences is imperative to the optimisation of HDP management.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BioMed Central

The effect of inbreeding, body size and morphology on health in dog breeds

Canine Medicine and Genetics volume 8, Article number: 12 (2021) Cite this article. Dog breeds are known for their distinctive body shape, size, coat color, head type and behaviors, features that are relatively similar across members of a breed. Unfortunately, dog breeds are also characterized by distinct predispositions to disease. We explored the relationships between inbreeding, morphology and health using genotype based inbreeding estimates, body weight and insurance data for morbidity.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy