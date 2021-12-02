ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant women’s experiences with the management of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy: a qualitative study

By Amyna Helou
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

Hypertensive disorders are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity during pregnancy. Despite multiple national and international clinical guidelines and a plethora of research in the field of optimising management, there has been limited research describing the perspectives and experiences of pregnant women with the management of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

