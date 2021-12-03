ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Sues Nvidia to Prevent it From Becoming “Too Powerful”

By Malcolm Poole
cogconnected.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry Regulation is Hard Sometimes. When Nvidia sought a merger with Arm Limited, a key business in the computer chip industry, the FTC felt the need to step in. And in a big way too, lawsuits are powerful. In the FTC’s own words: “This proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Silicon Republic

Nvidia’s Arm deal faces another blow, this time from the FTC

The US Federal Trade Commission wants to block Nvidia’s Arm takeover as it believes the combined company will stifle competition. Nvidia’s contentious acquisition of UK chip designer Arm is facing yet another roadblock as the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Nvidia to block the deal. The acquisition, which...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

The FTC Sues NVIDIA to Block $40 Billion USD ARM Acquisition

The United States Federal Trade Commission has now filed a lawsuit against NVIDIA in the hopes of blocking its acquisition of semiconductor designer ARM. The deal was first announced back in September and involved a $40 billion USD purchase price for the microchip design firm, which would then give NVIDIA access to all of ARM’s technologies as it continues to expand into AI computing. The FTC now claims that the deal would significantly “stifle” competition within the industry and affect other technological areas as well, including car computers or data centers. It referred to ARM as a “critical input” that sustained healthy competition between NVIDIA and other companies and that a merger would “undermine” those firms.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Federal Trade Commission sues to block Nvidia's Arm takeover

The US' Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Nvidia's acquisition of chip manufacturer Arm. The lawsuit was filed yesterday, with the FTC alleging that the acquisition would give Nvidia an unfair competitive advantage. It identified three markets in which the Arm takeover would harm competition: high-level advanced driver assistance...
BUSINESS
Neowin

FTC files a lawsuit to stop Nvidia's acquisition of ARM

Last September, Nvidia announced that it purchased the popular chip-marker ARM from SoftBank for $40 Billion. Since the acquisition, questions have been raised as to how this will impact the overall market and the competition. Earlier this year, the UK government made it clear that it is not happy with...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

NVIDIA-Arm Holdings Deal Hits a Wall: FTC Sues to Block Deal

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA proposed Arm Holdings’ acquisition encountered a fresh hurdle after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block the transaction over competition concerns on Thursday. The deal, already facing significant global regulatory challenges, could be killed by the latest FTC lawsuit. FTC, in its lawsuit, stated that...
BUSINESS
adafruit.com

FTC Sues to Block $40 Billion Semiconductor Chip Merger @arm @nvidia

The Federal Trade Commission yesterday sued to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s $40 billion acquisition of U.K. chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor chips power the computers and technologies that are essential to our modern economy and society. The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips. The FTC’s complaint alleges that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

FTC sues Nvidia to preserve Arm’s status as “Switzerland” of semiconductors

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm, the semiconductor design firm, saying that the blockbuster deal would unfairly stifle competition. “The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The FTC’s challenge to Nvidia/Arm deal may usher in a new era

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block the graphics chip maker Nvidia from acquiring the mobile chip design powerhouse Arm from its current owner, Softbank. The proposed merger, and the FTC’s case to block it, represent a number of firsts for the tech industry and its regulators. The $40...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Nvidia Is Being Sued By The FTC Over ARM Merger

Nvidia has encountered another hurdle in its pursuit to acquire semiconductor design company ARM. The Federal Trade Commission is now suing Nvidia over the potential merger, following complaints by Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm, and more after it was announced in September last year. The FTC claims that Nvidia is set to...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

$75bn takeover of chip designer Arm by rival Nvidia in jeopardy

The $75bn takeover of Cambridge-based chip designer Arm by its rival Nvidia is in jeopardy after US regulators followed the UK and Europe in moving to block “the largest semiconductor chip merger in history”. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to stop the takeover of Arm, which has ballooned in...
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

FTC sues to stop blockbuster chip deal between Nvidia and Arm

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of a fellow chip company, Arm, halting one of the biggest semiconductor industry deals in history, as federal regulators push to rein in corporate consolidation. The FTC said the deal between Nvidia, which is based...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

FTC sues to block $40 billion chip acquisition it says would stifle competition

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm Ltd., arguing that the huge deal would stifle innovation in semiconductors. The agency said in a news release that the acquisition could hurt the development of critical new technologies, ranging from cloud...
BUSINESS
theiet.org

FTC puts Arm lock on Nvidia

The GPU maker’s purchase of the UK chip designer looks further off than ever. The Federal Trade Commission may have driven the decisive stake through the heart of the plan by Nvidia to bolster its ambitions to become a full-spectrum computer designer. On Thursday, the US antitrust organisation said it would sue to prevent the merger going through, following a series of investigations being opened around the world to scrutinise the deal.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FTC Sues to Block Nvidia Deal Over Antitrust Issues

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday blocked chipmaker Nvidia's (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report $40 billion deal to acquire U.K. chip-design company Arm, citing what it said might become anticompetitive behavior. The antitrust regulator said the proposed deal would give Nvidia control over computing technology and designs that rival...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

