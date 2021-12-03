FTC Sues Nvidia to Prevent it From Becoming “Too Powerful”

The United States Federal Trade Commission has now filed a lawsuit against NVIDIA in the hopes of blocking its acquisition of semiconductor designer ARM. The deal was first announced back in September and involved a $40 billion USD purchase price for the microchip design firm, which would then give NVIDIA access to all of ARM’s technologies as it continues to expand into AI computing. The FTC now claims that the deal would significantly “stifle” competition within the industry and affect other technological areas as well, including car computers or data centers. It referred to ARM as a “critical input” that sustained healthy competition between NVIDIA and other companies and that a merger would “undermine” those firms.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO