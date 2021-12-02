ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Correction to: Role of financial incentives in family planning services in India: a qualitative study

By Kamlesh Lalchandani
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1291 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 03 September 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 905 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-06799-1 Following publication of the original article [1], multiple language errors were identified because the typesetter didn’t implement...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

BioMed Central

Correction to: Evaluating the structural reform of outpatient psychotherapy in Germany (ES-RiP trial) - a qualitative study of provider perspectives

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1294 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 05 November 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1204 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07220-7 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the author names of all...
WORLD
BioMed Central

Quality indicators of telemedical care offshore—a scoping review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1290 (2021) Cite this article. Offshore industries operate all around the world in diverse and remote environments. The use of telemedicine to ensure up-to-date medical care for thousands of people offshore has been common practice for decades. Thus, in this setting, extensive experiences with this type of health care delivery have already been gathered, while in other settings this is just beginning. However, the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations is rarely reported yet. The objective of this review was to explore published literature with regards to the following questions: Have any Quality Indicators (QIs) been published for measuring the quality of telemedical care on offshore installations or are there identifiable items that could be used as such QIs?
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Correction to: Does integrated medical insurance system alleviate the difficulty of using cross-region health care for the migrant parents in China-- evidence from the China migrants dynamic survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1293 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 05 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1053 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07069-w Following publication of the original article [1], an error was identified in the article title. The first letter...
WORLD
BioMed Central

Provision of dental services for vulnerable groups: a scoping review on children with special health care needs

Peivand Bastani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0412-02671 na1, Mohammadtaghi Mohammadpour2 na1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1302 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The provision of dental services for children with special health care needs (CSHCN) needs to be considered by policymakers. This study is aimed to explore...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Financial Incentives#Family Planning#Reproduction
BioMed Central

Drone versus ambulance for blood products transportation: an economic evaluation study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1308 (2021) Cite this article. Medical transportation is an essential step in health care services, and includes ground, air and water transportation. Among the important uses of medical transportation is the delivery of blood products in the event of a clinical emergency. Drone technology is the latest technological advancement that may revolutionize medical transportation globally. Nonetheless, its economic evaluation is scant and insufficient, whilst its cost-effectiveness remains controversial. The aim of this study was to compare the cost-effectiveness of drone transportation versus the ambulance.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

A review of simulation models for the long-term management of type 2 diabetes in low-and-middle income countries

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1313 (2021) Cite this article. The burden of type 2 diabetes is steadily increasing in low-and-middle-income countries, thereby posing a major threat from both a treatment, and funding standpoint. Although simulation modelling is generally relied upon for evaluating long-term costs and consequences associated with diabetes interventions, no recent article has reviewed the characteristics and capabilities of available models used in low-and-middle-income countries. We review the use of computer simulation modelling for the management of type 2 diabetes in low-and-middle-income countries.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Validation of the Lean Healthcare Implementation Self-Assessment Instrument (LHISI) in the finnish healthcare context

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1289 (2021) Cite this article. Lean management is growing in popularity in the healthcare sector worldwide, yet healthcare organizations are struggling with assessing the maturity of their Lean implementation and monitoring its change over time. Most existing methods for such assessments are time consuming, require site visits by external consultants, and lack frontline involvement. The original Lean Healthcare Implementation Self-Assessment Instrument (LHISI) was developed by the Center for Lean Engagement and Research (CLEAR), University of California, Berkeley as a Lean principles-based survey instrument that avoids the above problems. We validated the original LHISI in the context of Finnish healthcare.
HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

India is said to plan US$10 billion incentive to woo chip makers

(Dec 2): India is finalizing an incentive package of more than US$10 billion to attract companies to start manufacturing semiconductors in the South Asian nation, people with knowledge of the matter said. The government will offer incentives of 760 billion rupees (US$10.2 billion) over six years for domestic production of...
BUSINESS
BioMed Central

Swedish primary healthcare practitioners’ perspectives on the impact of arts on prescription for patients and the wider society: a qualitative interview study

There is growing evidence that participating in arts activities are beneficial for mental health and wellbeing. Many patients attending primary care services have mental ill-health or social issues that healthcare practitioners currently do not have adequate ways of supporting. This study set out to explore the perspectives of primary healthcare practitioners on Arts on Prescription (AoP) as an additional referral pathway.
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

European Country Offers Increased Financial Incentives for Boosting Birth Rate

A European country is facing a huge problem when it comes to its birth rate. Fewer and fewer people choose to have offspring, and by this rhythm, the nation could disappear. The leader himself revealed the grim possibility to reporters, and the country in question is Serbia, according to Bloomberg.com.
EUROPE
BioMed Central

Patient-specific and healthcare real-world costs of atrial fibrillation in individuals treated with direct oral anticoagulant agents or warfarin

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1299 (2021) Cite this article. Anticoagulant therapies are used to prevent atrial fibrillation-related strokes, with warfarin and direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) the most common. In this study, we incorporate direct health care costs, drug costs, travel costs, and lost working and leisure time costs to estimate the total costs of the two therapies.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Impact of investment case on equitable access to maternal and child health services in Nepal: a quasi-experimental study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1301 (2021) Cite this article. Disparities in the use of maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH) services remain a concern in Low- and Middle-Income countries such as Nepal. Commonly observed disparities exist in education, income, ethnic groups, administrative regions and province-level in Nepal. In order to improve equitable outcomes for MNCH and to scale-up quality services, an Investment Case (IC) approach was lunched in the Asia Pacific region. The study assessed the impact of the IC intervention package in maternal and child health outcomes in Nepal.
HEALTH
AccountingWEB

Financial Planning for Clients Changing Careers

It’s been said that a person will have 12 jobs during their lifetime. The days of lifelong loyalty to one employer may be history. If your client has decided to change careers, from a financial planning standpoint, you can help them to be realistic without being a downer. Changing Jobs...
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

ESG Continues to Find its Way into Incentive Compensation Plans

Matthew Behrens and Annie Anderson are associates at Shearman & Sterling LLP. This post is part of the 19th Annual Corporate Governance Survey publication prepared by Shearman & Sterling LLP, by Mr. Behrens, Ms. Anderson, Richard Alsop, Doreen Lilienfeld, Gillian Moldowan, and Lona Nallengara. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
BUSINESS
BioMed Central

Experiences of private sector quality care amongst mothers, newborns, and children in low- and middle-income countries: a systematic review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1311 (2021) Cite this article. Experience of care is a pillar of quality care; positive experiences are essential during health care encounters and integral to quality health service delivery. Yet, we lack synthesised knowledge of how private sector delivery of quality care affects experiences of care amongst mothers, newborns, and children. To fill this gap, we conducted a systematic review that examined quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-methods studies on the provision of maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) care by private providers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This manuscript focuses on experience of care, including respectful care, and satisfaction with care.
HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

