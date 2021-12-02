ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: Does integrated medical insurance system alleviate the difficulty of using cross-region health care for the migrant parents in China-- evidence from the China migrants dynamic survey

By Chao Ma
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1293 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 05 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1053 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07069-w Following publication of the original article [1], an error was identified in the article title. The first...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

