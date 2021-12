Chief Operating Officer at GROUNDFLOOR, a wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate. After my last article on the rise of female investing, I heard from many women who expressed a similar journey as mine, where they, too, are responsible for their family’s finances. I also heard from women who relayed that they’re still met with resistance from male investment advisors who only want to speak to their husbands. Several reminded me it wasn’t that long ago that they couldn’t take out a loan or apply for a credit card without a man’s co-signature. After all, it was only in 1974 that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act was passed, enabling women to establish credit for themselves.

