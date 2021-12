Teams like the Colts and Titans have been able to expose the Bills’ rush defense this season, but it won’t come that easy for the Patriots come Monday night. In their Week 6 and 11 losses, the Bills were bullied at the line of scrimmage. Derrick Henry ripped them for 143 yards and three touchdowns — including a 76-yard scamper — and then a month later, Jonathan Taylor led a Colts attack that blitzed them for 264 yards on the ground and four rushing scores in a blowout win at Orchard Park.

