Battlefield 2042 was the biggest bestseller on Steam last week. And that's despite terrible player ratings - it's currently one of the ten worst rated games on Valve's store. As every Monday, Steam published the list of the biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week. The position of the leader remained in the hands of Battlefield 2042. Preorders of different editions of this production took three spots in the top 10, including the most important one, namely the first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO