Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral Fire Department Launches Holiday Fire Safety Campaign

By WFTX Digital Team
 1 day ago
The Cape Coral Fire Department's annual "Keep the Wreath" fire safety campaign is on full display. For the ninth year, Cape Coral firefighters placed a wreath with green bulbs at Station 4 on Santa Barbara Boulevard.

If preventable fires like cooking, smoking, candles, etc. occur between December 1st and January 1st, one of the green bulbs will turn red.

Andrea Schuch, the Public Affairs Specialist with Cape Coral Fire, says that these fires can be common during the holidays.

"So you want to make sure that you use a surge protector instead of just an extension cord. That will help reduce the possibility of a fire, and you don't want to do what's called an octopus, where you put a number of strings of lights together."

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

