United States Postal Service gives tips for mailing packages during holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing, which means the United States Postal Service is entering its busiest season yet.

Whether you're anticipating deliveries or trying to mail out letters and packages, USPS has a few tips to help keep carriers safe and get your everything delivered on time for Christmas.

Postal Service carriers deliver packages between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. With that in mind, keeping a porch light on, walkways clean and dogs or other pets secured inside helps keep carriers safe as they work in darker hours of the day.

If you're shipping packages out, holiday shipping deadlines are important to keep in mind. The busiest time for the Postal Service is two weeks before Christmas.

Here are the 2021 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS:

Dec. 9 – Overseas Military Mail

Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail (greetings cards and letters)

Dec. 18 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

If you're looking for a refresher on how to properly address a package or card or how to ship something internationally, check out their youtube playlist filled with informational videos by clicking here.

USPS wants to remind customers that lines at postal service locations will probably be longer due to the busy season.