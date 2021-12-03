ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

By AP News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...

MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
Marconews.com

Congress avoids shutdown after House, Senate vote to extend government funding into February

WASHINGTON - Both chambers of Congress passed a bill on Thursday to fund the government through Feb. 18, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown before a Friday deadline. The Senate voted 69-28 late Thursday to pass the short-term measure that the House approved hours earlier. The measure, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign, gives Congress several more weeks to work on a longer-term funding plan covering the entire fiscal year.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
investing.com

Senate Clears Stopgap Government Spending, Averting Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- The Senate on Thursday night passed a stopgap spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bipartisan 69-28 vote came hours after House passage of the legislation on a largely party-line basis. The Senate vote followed day-long...
WSVN-TV

House votes to avert shutdown, but quick Senate approval in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a bill Thursday that funds the government through Feb. 18 and avoids a short-term shutdown after midnight Friday, but quick Senate approval was in doubt because of a fight over President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. An agreement among congressional leaders announced earlier in...
