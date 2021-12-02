ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting Nominees and Winners for 2022

By Editorial
trinitonian.com
Cover picture for the articleOh mid-November … Our favorite season: AWARDS (as Moira Rose would say). Every year, November and December mark the release of several Oscar contenders in the top categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Actor. Fall film festivals and early critic reviews set the stage for these films...

Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Power of the Dog’ Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for the new Jane Campion film “The Power of the Dog.”. Director Jane Campion’s new Western “The Power of the Dog” packs a punch that has won it wide acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, including three awards from the New York Film Critics Circle. But some viewers might be confused by the quiet, understated ending — which relies on careful attention to clues that Campion has quietly seeded throughout the film in order to digest the full impact.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
Collider

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on ‘The Power of the Dog’ and the Unorthodox In Character Exercises Jane Campion Asked Dunst to Do

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog.]One of the best films I’ve seen this year is writer-director Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Loaded with fantastic performances (especially Benedict Cumberbatch), an amazing score by Jonny Greenwood, beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner, and brilliantly helmed by Campion, I can’t recommend this film enough – especially if you like slow-burn stories.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jane Campion Breaks Down Her ‘Power of the Dog’ Ensemble: ‘There’s No Benedict There’ — Watch

To see the performances of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Jane Campion’s bruising western “The Power of the Dog” is to see all Hollywood vanity of this quartet of actors stripped away. Much has been made by Cumberbatch of his fully immersed, Method-esque turn as repressed rancher Phil Burbank — including three spells of nicotine-poisoning and some scaring off of his castmates — but less so from Campion herself. In this exclusive video, courtesy of Netflix, the director breaks down the special alchemy created by her cast while filming a 1920s Montana-set Western in New...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first. Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” “I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Mel Brooks Went Too Far—But Only Once

At Mel Brooks’s prodding, I am going to spill the beans about his new memoir, All About Me!. As he encourages in the preface: “This book needs to sell!… Let the secrets out! Tell all! Tell everybody! Let everybody you know hear all the terrible things I’ve done…shout it from the rooftops!”
CELEBRITIES
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies Predicting the Future

Futuristic movies have been a cinema staple for nearly as long as movies have been around, with 1902’s “A Trip to the Moon” widely regarded as the first ever science fiction film. Ever since, filmmakers have imagined what the future might hold, and the results have been as varied as they are interesting. In fact, […]
MOVIES
People

Lady Gaga Named Best Actress by New York Film Critics Circle for House of Gucci

The 35-year-old star was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Friday as she was named best actress for 2021 for her performance in House of Gucci. In her big-screen followup to 2018's A Star Is Born (which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress), Gaga plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES

