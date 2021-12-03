Ask Aunt Laura ~ DIY Gifting Ideas 2021 ~ # 2 Photo Gifts

What do you get a hands-on crafter or creative as a gift? While many people love to provide store-bought gifts, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, others prefer to gift something from the heart, or rather something born of creativity. Hence, the idea of DIY gifts, or gifts that can be lovingly crafted. Yes, you can always whittle something out of wood, or sew fabric, or build any number of cool, creative things, but you might not have the tools, resources, or space to do so, or maybe the recipient doesn’t? A suitable alternative is to look for DIY gift ideas, or DIY kits, that include all the supplies you need.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO