There were a fair amount of players that were non-tendered just before the start of the MLB lockout that could latch on somewhere else this offseason. Some could turn out to have a great season in 2022 and some could just fizzle out into the sunset. The Colorado Rockies have some recent success with previously non-tendered players, like C.J. Cron, and other 2020 non-tenders had great seasons as well.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO