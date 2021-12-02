ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

‘Tis the season: prioritize your mental health this holiday break

Louisville Cardinal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the holiday season approaches, college students may feel more stressed than ever as finals approach. It’s vital that we take this time to unwind and take care of our mental health. According to writers Susan Svrluga and Nick Anderson of The Washington Post, college students nationwide are increasingly...

www.louisvillecardinal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Suffolk News-Herald

Depression and the holidays

I first wrote publicly about my battle with depression in 2018 when the Suffolk News-Herald published my story in a series of columns in which I shared some things I have learned along the way. Later, I wrote about depression and grief as well as depression during COVID-19. I do...
SUFFOLK, VA
natureworldnews.com

How To Prioritize Health And Wellness In Your Marriage

When you commit yourself to someone in marriage, you're essentially vowing to be with that person in sickness and health. While the hope is that the two of you will remain healthy forever, it doesn't always turn out that way. Some couples find that their vows are put to the test when one or the other gets sick. The undue amount of responsibilities and changes are often a lot to handle.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
outerbanksvoice.com

Navigating Alzheimer’s During the Holiday Season

While holidays can be a joyous time for many families, they can be challenging for families affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter and Western Carolina Chapter are marking these events by sharing tips and resources for the 358,000 family members and friends across North Carolina who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
thedacare.org

Help Caregivers Find Joy During the Holidays

Recommendations for those Caring for Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s and Other Illnesses. The holidays are a time when many people look forward to special celebrations with friends and family. When a loved one is suffering from Alzheimer’s or another dementia-related disease, the season can often bring additional stress for families.
HEALTH
biltmorebeacon.com

Mission Health Breaks Ground on Mental Health Facility

The team at Mission Health laid the foundation last week for a new behavioral health facility in Asheville. The Sweeten Creek Mental Health and Wellness Center is scheduled to open in early 2023. Located just off Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville, the 120-bed center will offer advanced therapies, technologies and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Long Island Business News

Randall: 5 tips to help tackle holiday stress

We’re heading into what’s often dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year,” and you may agree. Still, added pressures amid the holiday season can test even the jolliest of elves. Beyond the usual decorating, shopping, cooking, social obligations and more, this year there may again be concerns about avoiding...
HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

Lawmakers plan to prioritize children’s mental health next session

With the pandemic taking a massive toll on children’s mental health, Connecticut lawmakers are already beginning to plan what reforms may best target what experts have called a crisis. Over the last several weeks, legislators have hosted forums with behavioral health professionals, state agencies and child experts to discuss what...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Marvin Krislov
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Box Joy Program Delivers Family Fun, Highlights Mental Health Awareness

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Children’s Trust Innovation Fund supports unique programs aimed to improve the lives of children across Miami-Dade County. One of those programs tackles the taboo topic of mental health in African American families. It is called Box Joy and it’s the brainchild of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation. Each month a member of the OCDC brings some cheer to 55 residents in the area including Queenie Brown. A single mother of two boys aged five and seven, Brown has a hectic schedule with two jobs. Coming home after picking the boys up from after-school care, a knock at the...
MIAMI, FL
MindBodyGreen

New Research Finds That Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar May Promote Mental Health

Vinegar has long been lauded as a gut-supporting pantry staple, and recent research confirms that taking a swig of the stuff may support healthy blood sugar and glycemic control. And for its latest accolade? According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, the fermented beverage may help our mood, as well.
HEALTH
Huntsville Item

'Watch your diet': Experts say awareness and planning keys to holiday safety

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although COVID-19 transmission rates remain elevated across Pennsylvania and other states, many families are hoping to get back to important holiday traditions. But releasing that pent-up holiday energy could lead to injuries and medical conditions. Experts shared some tips on having a safe, enjoyable season. Art Martynuska,...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Emotional Health#Engineering#The Washington Post#U Of L
CBS Chicago

New Children And Family Center Opens In Little Village, Supporting Mental Health Initiatives

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A new center is opening in Chicago whose mission is to support mental health. The Center for Children and Families Clinic is reopening in Little Village. The 2,000-square-foot facility near 26th and Harding includes therapy rooms for kids. The Erikson Institute said it is the first free-standing full-service clinic to support parents and caregivers with kids from birth to age eight. “We know that Black and Brown communities have been hit hardest by the pandemic and a lot of times, we focus on physical health. But mental health, the development of children, and the well being of families is what we’re about,” said Dr. Mariana Souto-Manning, President of the Erikson Institute. Medicaid is accepted and there is also a sliding pay scale. Our Center for Children and Families (CCF)/Centro para Niños y Familias in the Little Village neighborhood is back up and running! We have bilingual staff and clinicians available and now accept medicaid. Visit https://t.co/SrwyBmjn8l for more information. pic.twitter.com/CWIqoT8hEs — Erikson Institute (@EriksonInst) December 2, 2021
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

5 tips to help seniors avoid scams this holiday season

Online shopping has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and as the holiday season approaches and the U.S. braces for the unknowns of the omicron variant, its popularity is expected to continue this year. Experts warn that an uptick in holiday scams may follow. “Fraud is really like a crime of opportunity,”...
SHOPPING
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Carrie Wynn

Toxic Relationship Behavior Begins Subtly

If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing about my previous relationships it would be to pay attention to the little warning signs in the first few months. Paying attention and choosing to walk away after seeing the warning signs would have saved me a lot of heartaches.
verywellhealth.com

Lillian Anglada’s Journey With HIV

I looked for love in all the wrong places and didn’t realize that I got infected with HIV. I was infected in 1986 and later diagnosed in 1989. My husband and I were given two years to live. He passed away exactly two years later, and I’m still here. I...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy