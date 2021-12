Simran Jeet Singh ‘06, Ph.D.’s track record includes executive director of the Inclusive America Project at the Aspen Institute, acclaimed author, and frequent contributor to TIME Magazine, CNN.com and the Washington Post. With a Twitter following of over 80,000 and participating in talk shows like “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” it’s not a stretch to call him an influencer of sorts. However, before Singh was named one of TIME Magazine’s sixteen people fighting for a more equal America, he was an undergraduate at Trinity, trying to find a place in this world.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO