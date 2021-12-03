ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders UBS arena oddly ranked worst in NHL for fan experience

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

According to TicketSource.us, the New York Islanders rank 29th out of 31 teams in the NHL in terms of "fan experience". And I don't know about you but that seems like a wildly low ranking for the Isles new home in Elmont. At least in my opinion that is....

eyesonisles.com

Comments / 0

KEYT

Home at last: Islanders play opener at new UBS Arena

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders opened the doors Saturday to the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena. It comes nearly four years after winning the bid to build next to Belmont Park. The Islanders’ first home game this season is against the Calgary Flames. The Islanders spent the first 6 1/2 weeks of the season on the road playing 13 games. The $1.1 billion new building is the culmination of a campaign started more than a decade ago — one that included splitting time in Brooklyn. Fans and players said they liked the new building.
NHL
ESPN

Welcome to UBS Arena: Eight awesome innovations at the New York Islanders' new barn

The wait is finally over for the New York Islanders and their fans. After starting the season with 13 straight games on the road, the Islanders (5-6-2) hit the ice for their first game at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. They host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 20, as the $1.1 billion state-of-the-art building opens its doors to hockey fans.
NHL
FanSided

Islanders vs. Flames: The UBS Opener (Lines, Odds, +)

Finally, the New York Islanders road trip has come to a close, and they are set to open UBS Arena tonight. If you're reading this, the fair assumption is that you're an Islanders fan and I don't have to tell you how important tonight is. For 30 years, the team...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Rapid Reaction: Flames Burn New York Islanders in UBS Arena Opener

ELMONT, N.Y. — The New York Islanders dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames in New York’s home opener at UBS Arena. The Islanders are now 5-7-2 after the loss to Calgary. How it Happened: The Calgary Flames spoiled the New York...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

UBS Arena Opening Begins New Chapter in New York Islanders History

Initial visual proof a new era has truly arrived for the New York Islanders are a series of new green signs along the Cross Island Parkway, directing drivers to various exits for UBS Arena. Once parked and initially stepping through the doors of the hockey team’s new home into its...
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

NHL roundup: Flames spoil Islanders' debut in new arena

Andrew Mangiapane scored a pair of redirected power-play goals Saturday night as the visiting Calgary Flames spoiled the New York Islanders' long-awaited debut at UBS Arena by earning a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Brad Richardson scored in the first period and Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added empty-netters...
NHL
NHL

Islanders excited with new home, try for first win at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders didn't get the result they were hoping for in the first game at UBS Arena on Saturday, but they gushed about their new home following a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. "This is a new-school building that feels old school when you're...
NHL
Hot 99.1

Legends, Friends & Fans Soak In New York’s New UBS Arena

The Cross Island Parkway was experiencing delays on Saturday from about 3:30pm until about 7:30pm. It was not a surprise with the New York Islanders opening the doors to their new facility. The wait was finally over. The puck was dropping at the UBS Arena located at Belmont Park at 7pm.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

A New Beginning: The sights and sounds of Islanders' first game at UBS Arena

On Saturday night, the New York Islanders played in their first game in their new home, UBS Arena. It was momentous -- and years in the making. The Islanders had played at Nassau Coliseum, an indelible if perpetually flawed part of the Long Island hockey experience, since 1972 and then moved to the Barclays Center, an arena that was neither in Nassau County nor all that convenient for many Islanders fans.
NHL
NHL

Islanders hold pregame ceremony in UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders held a 15-minute ceremony prior to the first game at UBS Arena against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Emceed by Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Jiggs McDonald, the Islanders started the ceremony by honoring former owner Charles Wang, who died of lung cancer in 2018. Wang tried multiple ways to build a new arena during his time as owner (2000-18) but was unsuccessful.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders open UBS Arena with energy but can't make comeback in loss to Flames

The $1.1 billion UBS Arena delivered on its promise of being the state-of-the-art home the Islanders have long sought. That’s great for the franchise’s long-term outlook. Short term, things are a little murky as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite a makeshift lineup, the Islanders were energized in...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

How to look at the Islanders’ slow start as they open brand new UBS Arena

For the past decade or so, it wouldn’t be true to say that Islanders fans have had it rough. On the ice the teams have been interesting and at times very good, including back-to-back appearances in the Conference Finals. They’ve returned to their more classic sweaters and reconnected with their past greats, more recently they added Lou Lamoriello who brought back a seriousness and respect, and Barry Trotz has delivered a playing style that often presents the look of the league’s most structured team. The team, like their fans, has had the vibe of a group that’s pretty fun, but will also punch you in the mouth if given fair cause. (And who doesn’t love having friends like that?)
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Flames at UBS Arena a nod to opening game at Nassau Coliseum

Longtime Islanders observers spotted the historical mirroring immediately. The Flames again were the opponent for an Islanders arena opening. On Saturday, the Islanders christened the $1.1 billion UBS Arena against Calgary before a sellout crowd of 17,250. On Oct. 7, 1972, the Islanders and Flames (based in Atlanta), both new to the NHL, played the first game in each franchise’s history at Nassau Coliseum.
NHL
