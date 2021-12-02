Students showcase everyday fashion

Our clothing says a lot about us. It tells people who we are and where we’ve been, so when you look around campus at all the different outfits and styles, you get to learn a little bit about all the different people that make up our campus. While the...
You can enjoy holiday fashion and still keep sustainability in mind. Fashion personality, Grant Whittaker, gives us a look at Stephanie Dillon’s eco-friendly clothing line, Citizen T. A Night of Sustainable Art & Fashion:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Virgil Abloh made a mark in the fashion industry around the world, but his initial roots were in Rockford. Those who know Abloh have said over the past two days how proud they were of his groundbreaking designs and humble personality. Abloh often said everything he did was for the 17-year-old […]
This is a High Fashion Black Tie event. This is a show you don't want to miss. The city will definitely appreciate this event. Grown and Sexy is at the top of the menu. This will scale out your who's who, and your popularity of the city. Come support your favorite Stylist, Barber, and Designer or simply come to enjoy the show.
Art Week, tied to the Art Basel exhibition on Miami Beach that runs from Dec. 2–4, is underway and runs through Dec. 5. And University of Miami students will be taking part in a few events to display their work and to show that their art is a pathway into a story.
The CLAE Bradley High Welt Sneaker is a footwear style created by the Los Angeles-based brand as an option for consumers seeking out a way to maintain their comfort throughout the day without losing sight of aesthetic needs. The sneaker style is constructed with everyday comfort in mind yet maintain a demure aesthetic that will make them suited for wear in formal scenarios like to the office. Coming in black and brown color options, the sneakers are versatile enough to be paired with jeans or slacks for easy dressing up or down.
Reanne Alise Chase has been a stylist in Denver for four years now. Chase started by styling her cousin, then went on to styling photoshoots. Now she has launched her co-owned brand Gyidah with her business partner Dacy Luneburg, which compliments her very chic and sophisticated style. Chase’s Journey to...
Three freshmen in the Orientation to Fashion Management class at UIW designed unique dresses that are now on display at the Rolling Oaks Mall. An elegant gold gown was created by Kieann Hernandez and Danielle Tovar, while a festive green Grinch dress was made by Daniela Mejia. The assignment, which...
The Lois Jett Historic Costume Collection exhibition, “Broadway, Baby: Fashion on Stage” is being displayed through Jan. 28 at Illinois State University in Turner Hall 126. This project would be impossible without the dedication and passion that many interns have for fashion. Senior fashion design major Ye Fatuki is one...
The Fall Dance Concert is back this year showcasing students talents at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Students are expected to perform and share their passions through dance. Daniel Stark, a professor and director of dance at MNSU talked about the matinee this semester, “It’s a collection of dances, so there’s...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For Andrew Rosenthal, sneakers are a form of contemporary art. Calling collector-worthy shoes an important part of pop culture and a unique aspect of urban fashion, the Great Kills resident uses words like “iconic” and “aesthetically pleasing” to describe his kicks. An expert in identifying hyperstrikes...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, Peorians celebrated the 2nd Annual Peoria Hair and Fashion Showcase, put on by A Sharp Effect. Local vendors, stylists, barbers, salons, designers, and models took over Peoria’s Pere Marquette Hotel grand ballroom. The fashion show showcased looks from streetwear to business casual. WMBD’s very own...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Size inclusivity is becoming more and more embraced in fashion at all levels, from high-price items to the basics. Venn Jemkur, a UNL student, is now making it her goal to create pieces that make the women wearing them feel special and stand out. She’s been working on her master’s design project for over two years, which focuses on the troubling history of plus-size fashion and how she hopes it will continue to change.
I'm a bit peeved that while I can now rock skinny jeans, they are out out OUT! Where were those wide-legged baggies 6 stone ago?!. I'm nothing near a fashionista - but I did just buy an oversized fuchsia sweater and glitzy green clutch to pretend I was paying attention. I might even dig out a denim jacket or two.
Fashion and culinary students at Carroll High School hosted the 8th annual exposé on Dec. 3 at PUNCH Films. The exposé was titled “Cut Above” and it was created to highlight the efforts of students in the fashion careers and culinary arts programs. The fashion students took this year’s theme...
Students living in UW’s residence halls had the opportunity to show their creative sides in an art show that took place Sunday in the basement of the Washakie Dining Center which highlighted many of their creative works. Some of the art on display included painting, photography, jewelry, and crochet. For...
FLINT, MI — This weekend 20 people will strut down a stage where they will give their best runway walk in a fashion that’s designed to uplift and give people with special needs a platform and space to be their true authentic selves. “This Is Me” fashion show, an event...
As VIP guests arrived for the first-ever Partners Card Preview Event at Eataly’s upstairs Terra restaurant just past 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, they were greeted with their table number and a glass of Gradis’ciutta Sauvignon. It was the perfect way to kick off the annual Family Place fundraiser that would continue through Monday, November 8.
“Intertwine,” the fashion-show, dance recital and charity auction orchestrated in collaboration by Fashion@Brown and Fusion Dance Company, brought a lively performance to Alumnae Hall this past Sunday evening. The event was “the most unique thing that F@B, or Fusion or Alumnae Hall has ever done,” according to F@B Design Head Seabass Immonen ’23.
Corduroy plus a sherpa fleece lining equals a mighty handsome jacket that’ll keep your fave fella warm but also super-stylish. $145. Available at Cave + Post in Phoenix. To learn more, visit www.caveandpost.com.
KING RICHARD, is based on the true story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams when they were teenagers. Will Smith plays their father who was convinced he could turn them into champions, and Smith may well earn his third Best Actor nomination for his compelling performance in this feel-good, uplifting film. As a coach, this father is obsessed, outspoken, stubborn, and completely unorthodox, but he’s usually right. Plus, the two young women who play his daughters not only can act, but they are excellent tennis players as well. KING RICHARD manages to avoid most of the cliches of sports movies about underdogs. I was surprised by how much it moved me. (In theaters and on HBO Max)
