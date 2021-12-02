Students showcase everyday fashion

The CLAE Bradley High Welt Sneaker is a footwear style created by the Los Angeles-based brand as an option for consumers seeking out a way to maintain their comfort throughout the day without losing sight of aesthetic needs. The sneaker style is constructed with everyday comfort in mind yet maintain a demure aesthetic that will make them suited for wear in formal scenarios like to the office. Coming in black and brown color options, the sneakers are versatile enough to be paired with jeans or slacks for easy dressing up or down.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO