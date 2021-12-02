ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What's The Deal With Allen Robinson's Injury?

By Bryan Perez The Draft Network
 5 days ago

The curious case of Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has become even more confusing over the last few weeks while the star pass-catcher continues to miss practices and games with a hamstring injury. Yes, players get hurt, but Robinson has been something of an ironman over the last two years...

Chicago Tribune

Week 13 recap: Andy Dalton throws 4 INTs — the most for a Chicago Bears QB in a game since 2016 — in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and ...
NESN

Allen Robinson Doubtful Thursday vs. Lions

Robinson has had a disastrous season, and he missed last week’s game vs. the Rams. He hasn’t been able to practice this week, so the Bears have unsurprisingly listed him as doubtful for their Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Lions. The Bears have already ruled out Justin Fields for this matchup,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 12 injury report: Updates on Justin Fields, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks from Monday

QB Justin Fields (ribs) CB Duke Shelley (hamstring) WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) RB Damien Williams (calf) Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields didn’t practice on Monday after suffering a rib injury during Sunday’s game against the Ravens. It doesn’t sound like Fields has broken ribs, but his status for Thursday’s game against the Lions remains in doubt. Chicago was also without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson, who missed Sunday’s game with respective ankle and hamstring injuries. Running back Damien Williams was downgraded to doubtful for Week 11 with a late calf injury, which held him out of Monday’s walkthrough.
The Spun

Bears Announce Allen Robinson’s Status For Thanksgiving Game

The Bears will likely be without star receiver Allen Robinson on Thanksgiving Day. Per the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, the team listed Robinson as “doubtful” ahead of Thursday’s game. Chicago will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Robinson was a non-participant in Bears practice for a third straight...
NESN

Allen Robinson is inactive for Week 12 against the Lions

The Chicago Tribune’s Colleen Kane reports that Allen Robinson is inactive for the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. Robinson is second on the Bears with 30 receptions, 37.7 receiving yards per game, and 339 total receiving yards. Robinson was also sidelined in Week 11 due to the same hamstring issue. Look for the Bears’ leading wideout Darnell Mooney to pick up more targets with Robinson out of the lineup. The Bears rank last in the NFL with 1,832 receiving yards. Chicago had a suspect passing game before Robinson was ruled out cannot help matters. However, they’re still lining up opposite Detroit, so it might not make a difference. Also listed with Robinson as inactive are Justin Fields, Damien Williams, Teez Tabor, Jesper Horsted, Akiem Hicks, and Mario Edwards Jr.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Marquise Brown, Antonio Brown, Allen Robinson, more affecting Week 12 WR rankings

Marquise Brown, Antonio Brown, Allen Robinson, and Sterling Shepard headline a growing list of banged-up wideouts, and our Week 12 fantasy WR rankings will be affected if any or all can return. Each wide receiver figures to be no better than "questionable," so we'll update this as news comes along. For now, here's the latest injury buzz.
