What's The Deal With Allen Robinson's Injury?

The Chicago Tribune’s Colleen Kane reports that Allen Robinson is inactive for the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. Robinson is second on the Bears with 30 receptions, 37.7 receiving yards per game, and 339 total receiving yards. Robinson was also sidelined in Week 11 due to the same hamstring issue. Look for the Bears’ leading wideout Darnell Mooney to pick up more targets with Robinson out of the lineup. The Bears rank last in the NFL with 1,832 receiving yards. Chicago had a suspect passing game before Robinson was ruled out cannot help matters. However, they’re still lining up opposite Detroit, so it might not make a difference. Also listed with Robinson as inactive are Justin Fields, Damien Williams, Teez Tabor, Jesper Horsted, Akiem Hicks, and Mario Edwards Jr.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO