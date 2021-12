POST FALLS, Idaho — One of two men shot at a Post Falls coffee stand is still recovering in the hospital on Thursday, according to his wife. Post Falls police identified the shooting suspect as 32-year-old Tisen W. Sterkel of Newport, Washington. Sterkel pulled up to Kokopelli Coffee, which is located in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 41, and started randomly firing at cars at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO