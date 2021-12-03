ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Athleisure Is the Year’s Trending Christmas Gift For Her — And Nike’s Got It All

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRNBM_0dCkovBl00

‘Tis officially the season to begin shopping for the most perfect gifts for those you love. Each year, finding the best Christmas gifts for men, women, kids, and pets comes along with the hassle of scouring the stores and internet for days, weeks and, sometimes, even months on end. This December, make things a bit simpler by heading to Nike, where you can pick up gifts for virtually everyone on your shopping list.

If you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, mother, sister, daughter, or bestie and looking for a place to start, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered the best Nike gifts for women in 2021 below, and we’ve included a little bit of everything — sneakers, workout gear, athleisure, and beyond.

This guide to the best Nike Christmas gifts for women includes selections that every woman in your life is sure to love.


Buy: Nike’s Top Gifts for Women Check Prices

1. Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

These Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage kicks are a classic that never gets old. They look great paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, leggings, and just about anything else you can think of. This style comes in a few color combos and there’s also an option to customize your own. Wrap these babies up and place them under the tree for a surprise that she’ll never forget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDKaS_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage $100.00

2. Nike SB Everyday Max Lightweight, 3-Pair

What’s a pair of good Nike sneakers without a duo of show-stopping socks? Socks have certainly had a moment in recent years. Instead of keeping these leg coverings undercover, people have been making it a point of showing them off more and more. Ever the quintessential stocking stuffer, these socks will certainly serve as a great sidekick to any shoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049bhN_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike SB Everyday Max Lightweight, 3-Pair $20.00


Buy: Nike SB Everyday Max Lightweight, 3-Pair $20.00

3. Nike Sportswear Essentials Over-Sized Fleece

Give the gift of comfort and style with this super oversized fleece crew sweatshirt. This relaxed style fits generously over the body, hitting just below the hips making it great for wear with leggings, jeans, biker shorts, and beyond. Offered in an array of colors, you’re sure to find a suitable hue to tuck under the tree. For younger women in particular, this is one of the season’s best Nike Christmas gifts for women.

GREAT FOR GEN Z https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zb91p_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike Sportswear Essentials Over-Sized Fleece $52.97 (orig. $65.00) 19% OFF


Buy: Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Over-Oversized Fleece Crew $65.00

4. Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

How amazing are these Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers? Designed with layered coloring and thick soles, they are a bold and unique twist on the classic AF1 style. You’re guaranteed to win Christmas this year with these under the tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6r9v_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow $120.00

5. Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe Tote

Are you shopping for a fashionista that likes to look good no matter where she goes? Then make her Christmas with the most stylish (and practical) gym bag she’ll ever own. This is one of the most highly-rated items on Nike’s Christmas gift guide, and for just $80, it’s extremely affordable compared to most stylish women’s bags. Plus, this gym tote is made from sustainable materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUCeY_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe Tote $80.00

6. Nike Pro Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sparkle Sports Bra

The Nike Pro Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra keeps you feel safe and sure during any exercise or movement. The V-neck style features wide, comfortable straps with a racerback silhouette. It’s smooth and sweat-wicking to keep you dry and cozy while the back bands with Nike Pro logo are adorned with sophisticated sparkles.


Buy: Nike Pro Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sparkle Sports Bra $40.00

7. Nike Therma-FIT One Mid-Rise Leggings

Leggings have long been a staple in women’s wardrobes, so there’s no doubt these leggings will certainly get good use. Designed with Thera-Fit, they are warm and cozy, moving freely through any workout. The sweat-wicking craftsmanship helps keep you dry, making you comfortable all day long. Choose your favorite of four colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYef6_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike Therma-FIT One Mid-Rise Leggings $60.00

8. Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Parka

Baby, it’s cold outside but things just got a little warmer thanks to this midi-length parka. Designed with down insulation, this coat keeps you warm from head to calf without looking or feeling bulky. A much-needed piece for those that live in the cold weather, this is definitely going to become a staple in any recipient’s closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvkcB_0dCkovBl00


Buy: Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Parka $300.00

9. Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants

Comfort is the name of the game with these Jordan Essentials fleece pants. Made of soft and cozy, brushed fabric, the pintuck detail offers an alternative to traditional joggers while the front Flight label patch solidifies Nike’s signature style.


Buy: Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants $80.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
SPY

Nordstrom Has Thousands of Men’s Clothing Deals for Cyber Monday – Here Are the 50 We’re Shopping Tonight

Table of Contents Accessories Men’s Shoe Deals Sweaters & Sweatshirts Activewear Deals Men’s Sneakers Pants and Jeans Shirts Jackets  Slippers  Socks and Underpants Skin Care Gift Sets Loungewear Deals Looking for More Deals? Shop the Best Black Friday Clothing Deals Cyber Monday is finally here, and that means retailers like Nordstrom are dropping even more sales to entice holiday shoppers. And when Cyber Monday is over, there will still be plenty of Cyber Week savings. For 2021, Nordstrom is hosting a massive Cyber Week sale on men’s accessories, designer winter coats, pants and denim, dress shirts, skin care gift sets and athleisure. You can build an entire outfit from head to toe and find...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Christmas Gifts#Nike Shoe#Athleisure#Nike Blazer Mid#Nike Sb Everyday
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Low-Back Little White Dress & Gold Strappy Sandals

Jennifer Lopez made a case for white and silver as fall’s staple formal colors in a recent Instagram post. The singer/actress posed for the camera in a gorgeous white Et Ochs gown. The dress featured an asymmetrical cut at the bottom as well as a slit going across her leg. The front of the gown was held up by crystal-studded straps and featured a cowl neck cut. She stood looking at the camera over her shoulder, showing off the chain detail across her back. She accessorized with a pair of draping diamond earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
reviewed.com

lululemon is having a rare Black Friday sale on its iconic leggings, yoga gear and more—and it's selling out fast

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your fall and winter athleisure and workout wear, the time is now. With lululemon's enticing Black Friday offers, you won’t find prices like this for the rest of the year to keep you comfortable and stylish on your errands or at the gym. Head on over to browse lululemon's Black Friday specials to score on a great selection of gear.
YOGA
Footwear News

The Home Alone x adidas Forum Collab Will Make Your Spirits Bright

If you’re looking to complete the perfect holiday outfit, you’re definitely going to need these “Home Alone”-themed sneakers from adidas. Kevin McCallister, played by a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin, would be proud to wear this Forum Low design. Created in collaboration with the film franchise, it features a white and red colorway that draws inspiration from the shoes worn by the movie’s lead character. From trip wires to swinging buckets of paint, these shoes have design details that are inspired by all of Kevin’s best booby traps. The shoe features blackened ash marks that presumably harken back to the infamous blow torch scenes...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecentraltrend.com

The boots that should be keeping you warm and stylish this winter season

The rainy season leading up to full-blown winter is known for its sudden surge of style in the shoe department. One of my favorite designs to become popular because of the weather is ASOS’s chunky Chelsea boots. These black shoes go perfectly with any outfit and make every complementary piece look more expensive. They’re faux-leather with chunky soles and moulded treading, which sets them apart from any other boot.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

What Is Really Going On With Nike’s Canceled Orders?

Update: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET Nike has responded to FN’s request for comment with an email statement. “We continue to work with our suppliers and retail partners to support their efforts in response to the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 and supply chain constraints. While we all continue to experience global supply chain disruption amidst the ongoing pandemic, Nike remains focused on providing distinctive service to consumers and partners over the holidays. We are confident in Nike’s ability to navigate these temporary impacts,” the company wrote in the email. What We Originally Reported Nike has cancelled product orders to at least one...
BUSINESS
fashionisers.com

Dive Into Fashion By Adding These Classic Crocs To Your Closet

Street style can be seen everywhere now-a-days! It’s the creme de la creme of modern fashion. And crocs are easily the most beloved street fashion icon of the century. The most popular and comfortable shoes are produced by almost every brand. They are so loved that they sell out in seconds. So, obviously, every fashionista should be on top of this cozy trend.
APPAREL
TODAY.com

20 best sherpa jackets, shoes and other clothes for fall

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As the...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Swears by These ‘Really Soft’ Leggings From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What can we say? We love leggings. They’re the most versatile pants we own. We can take them from the gym to the grocery store — and even going out if styled correctly. They’re cozy and lightweight, yet warm and flattering. Sounds like a wardrobe winner to Us! We’re all about this slimming style. Since athleisure is in, this closet staple isn’t going anywhere. But finding the perfect pair of pants is another story. We gravitate towards a high-waisted cut with an ultra-comfy fit that we can dress up or down.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy