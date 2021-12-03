Athleisure Is the Year’s Trending Christmas Gift For Her — And Nike’s Got It All

‘Tis officially the season to begin shopping for the most perfect gifts for those you love. Each year, finding the best Christmas gifts for men, women, kids, and pets comes along with the hassle of scouring the stores and internet for days, weeks and, sometimes, even months on end. This December, make things a bit simpler by heading to Nike, where you can pick up gifts for virtually everyone on your shopping list.

If you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, mother, sister, daughter, or bestie and looking for a place to start, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered the best Nike gifts for women in 2021 below, and we’ve included a little bit of everything — sneakers, workout gear, athleisure, and beyond.

This guide to the best Nike Christmas gifts for women includes selections that every woman in your life is sure to love.



Buy: Nike’s Top Gifts for Women Check Prices

1. Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

These Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage kicks are a classic that never gets old. They look great paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, leggings, and just about anything else you can think of. This style comes in a few color combos and there’s also an option to customize your own. Wrap these babies up and place them under the tree for a surprise that she’ll never forget.



Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage $100.00

2. Nike SB Everyday Max Lightweight, 3-Pair

What’s a pair of good Nike sneakers without a duo of show-stopping socks? Socks have certainly had a moment in recent years. Instead of keeping these leg coverings undercover, people have been making it a point of showing them off more and more. Ever the quintessential stocking stuffer, these socks will certainly serve as a great sidekick to any shoe.



3. Nike Sportswear Essentials Over-Sized Fleece

Give the gift of comfort and style with this super oversized fleece crew sweatshirt. This relaxed style fits generously over the body, hitting just below the hips making it great for wear with leggings, jeans, biker shorts, and beyond. Offered in an array of colors, you’re sure to find a suitable hue to tuck under the tree. For younger women in particular, this is one of the season’s best Nike Christmas gifts for women.

GREAT FOR GEN Z



Buy: Nike Sportswear Essentials Over-Sized Fleece $52.97 (orig. $65.00) 19% OFF



4. Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

How amazing are these Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers? Designed with layered coloring and thick soles, they are a bold and unique twist on the classic AF1 style. You’re guaranteed to win Christmas this year with these under the tree.



Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow $120.00

5. Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe Tote

Are you shopping for a fashionista that likes to look good no matter where she goes? Then make her Christmas with the most stylish (and practical) gym bag she’ll ever own. This is one of the most highly-rated items on Nike’s Christmas gift guide, and for just $80, it’s extremely affordable compared to most stylish women’s bags. Plus, this gym tote is made from sustainable materials.



Buy: Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe Tote $80.00

6. Nike Pro Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sparkle Sports Bra

The Nike Pro Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra keeps you feel safe and sure during any exercise or movement. The V-neck style features wide, comfortable straps with a racerback silhouette. It’s smooth and sweat-wicking to keep you dry and cozy while the back bands with Nike Pro logo are adorned with sophisticated sparkles.



Buy: Nike Pro Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sparkle Sports Bra $40.00

7. Nike Therma-FIT One Mid-Rise Leggings

Leggings have long been a staple in women’s wardrobes, so there’s no doubt these leggings will certainly get good use. Designed with Thera-Fit, they are warm and cozy, moving freely through any workout. The sweat-wicking craftsmanship helps keep you dry, making you comfortable all day long. Choose your favorite of four colors.



Buy: Nike Therma-FIT One Mid-Rise Leggings $60.00

8. Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Parka

Baby, it’s cold outside but things just got a little warmer thanks to this midi-length parka. Designed with down insulation, this coat keeps you warm from head to calf without looking or feeling bulky. A much-needed piece for those that live in the cold weather, this is definitely going to become a staple in any recipient’s closet.



Buy: Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Parka $300.00

9. Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants

Comfort is the name of the game with these Jordan Essentials fleece pants. Made of soft and cozy, brushed fabric, the pintuck detail offers an alternative to traditional joggers while the front Flight label patch solidifies Nike’s signature style.



Buy: Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants $80.00

