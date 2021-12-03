ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Nvidia’s deal for ARM is dead — how long until CEO Jensen Huang admits it?

By Therese Poletti
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Trade Commission has joined in the chorus of government regulators opposing Nvidia Corp.'s proposed $40 billion acquisition of ARM Holdings Plc. with a lawsuit that could be the nail in the coffin for the...

www.marketwatch.com

