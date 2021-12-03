ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore Comic Con Boasts MM2 Talent, Local Works-In-Progress in Rich Virtual Line-Up

By Naman Ramachandran
 1 day ago
The online edition of the Singapore Comic Con lasts nearly a month (Dec. 3, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022) and is has a full program of activities. The SGCC is part of the Singapore Media Festival .

Over the event, those who tune in can enjoy a “meet and greet” with talent from three keenly anticipated projects by local mini-conglomerate MM2 , including Singaporean monster movie “Circle Line,” feng-shui powered action adventure “The Fatekeepers” and comic book character-based “Mr. Kiasu 2.0.”

Three work-in-progress graphic novel projects are also being presented – “My Roommate is a Superhero” by Clarice Nicole Lim; “How to Date a Dozen Men” by Samara Gan; and “Wonderverse Saga” by Rachta Lin.

In addition, American comic book writer and artist Lee Bermejo joins C.T. Lim for a chat about “Batman,” the “Suiciders” series and more. Martin Simmonds, the artist behind “The Department of Truth,” will provide insights into his process.

There will also be a focus on Werther Dell’Edera, the award-winning artist behind “Something Is Killing The Children,” who will give a drawing demo and chat about his work. In a live session, co-founders of “The Woke Salaryman,” Wei Choon Goh and He Ruiming, will discuss how their blog went viral with one webcomic.

A timely panel session titled “Women in Comics: Drawing from diverse perspectives” will chart the steady rise of female comics creators and will feature the participation of Ann Gee Neo, Nurulhuda Izyan and Xie Shi Min in conversation with Shreya Davies from Difference Engine.

An event that will thrill many is the TikTok cosplay contest compilation video, which will reveal the contest winners and what fans would have worn to the Singapore Comic Con this year.

NFTs are the phenomenon of the year and a live session with the team behind Dark Zodiac, one of the most successful NFT projects from Singapore will explain what NFTs are, how they launched their project, and how NFTs can help creators.

No Comic Con is complete without Esports tournaments and Singapore has several of those lined up.

#Comic Con#Sgcc#Singaporean#American#Suiciders#Difference Engine#Nft
