Sustainable investors look for profits in fuzzy data

Successful global real estate strategies require market intelligence based on data — and lots of it — to reveal which cities will attract residents and investors as “living cities.” A sponsored report by PATRIZIA, Data intelligence is key to successful investment strategies, which was published in the December issue of Institutional Real Estate Americas, evaluates European cities based on its Living Cities Index, compiled from extensive data points on “a wide range of demographic and economic factors, as well as the innovative capacity and connectivity of each city, in order to build a rich picture of individual places and how they sit relative to other cities,” explain authors Mahdi Mokrane, head of Investment Strategy & Research, and Marcelo Cajias, head of Data Intelligence, both of PATRIZIA. To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section,

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO