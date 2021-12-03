ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sustainable investors look for profits in fuzzy data

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Sustainability-focused investors believe a little effort can go a long way toward finding profitable opportunities buried in incomplete corporate environmental or social impact filings. That is according to several speakers on a panel at  the  Reuters Next conference, who described how they choose sustainable investments and work...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Investors Eye NFP, Canadian Job Data

With the Omicron Covid variant and the Jerome Powell grabbing this week’s headlines, US nonfarm payrolls has become an afterthought for the markets. I cannot recall a week when anticipation ahead of NFP was so subdued and the release received such scant coverage. Still, let’s not forget that NFP is perhaps the most important economic release on the calendar, and it should be treated as a market-mover for the US dollar.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

New, Free ESG Data Platform Reflects Investor Priorities

With ESG regulations still murky and unclear in the United States in particular, global financial institutions have come together with investors and businesses to create a free platform of non-biased ESG data, reports Barron’s. This platform was developed by sustainability investment firm Arabesque and is accessible to anyone. The platform,...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Google data shows growing consumer demand for sustainable travel

Google data shows a majority of global travellers want to travel more sustainably, almost half will pay extra for it, but that only a third know how to make such choices. The search giant conducted research in the UK, US, France and Germany which it shared at Travel Weekly’s Sustainability Summit, of which it was headline sponsor.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuzzy#Investors#Climate Change#Reuters Next#European#Federated Hermes Lrb#Fhi Rrb#Clearbridge Investments#U N
ai-cio.com

Institutional Investors Are Flying Blind When It Comes to ESG Data

A lack of standards on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and irregular data submission by investment managers are preventing institutional investors from getting a clear picture of their ESG investments, according to a new report. Despite having a desire to track ESG metrics in their private portfolios, 72% of...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

ESG Book aims to ‘disrupt’ sustainability sector with free data

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Swiss Re have thrown their support behind ESG Book, a new environment, social and governance (ESG) data platform launched on Wednesday to ‘disrupt’ the market with a free “public good” service for companies and investors. The ESG information sector has become a money...
BUSINESS
irei.com

SPONSORED: Data investors to predict cities’ investment attractiveness

Successful global real estate strategies require market intelligence based on data — and lots of it — to reveal which cities will attract residents and investors as “living cities.” A sponsored report by PATRIZIA, Data intelligence is key to successful investment strategies, which was published in the December issue of Institutional Real Estate Americas, evaluates European cities based on its Living Cities Index, compiled from extensive data points on “a wide range of demographic and economic factors, as well as the innovative capacity and connectivity of each city, in order to build a rich picture of individual places and how they sit relative to other cities,” explain authors Mahdi Mokrane, head of Investment Strategy & Research, and Marcelo Cajias, head of Data Intelligence, both of PATRIZIA. To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section,
MARKETS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks pare gains as investors mull manufacturing data

London stocks had pared earlier gains to trade just a touch higher by midday on Wednesday, as investors mulled the latest reading on the manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,275.73. Figures released earlier by the Confederation of British Industry showed that factory orders surged in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
knowtechie.com

4 NFT trends to look out for as an investor

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are sweeping the globe. Digital tokens are not a new thing and have been around for several years. However, their popularity skyrocketed after artist Beeple’s piece, Everydays; The First 5000 Days, sold for a staggering $69 million in March. Since then, many other NFT items have been sold across the marketplaces and platforms.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Nudge Higher as Investors Watch Data, Earnings and Covid

LONDON — European markets edged higher on Friday, looking to eke out a positive week as investors continue to watch economic data, the Covid-19 situation and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.4% in early trade, with miners climbing 1.8% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Data Center Operators Confront the Sector’s Sustainability Question

As this week’s back-to-back pair of entity-level deals valued in the 11-figure range make clear, data centers are a growth sector. Driving demand in the sector is “the IT transformation of large companies, government agencies, healthcare, education, and anyone else requiring an online presence,” accelerated by the rise of remote work during the pandemic, Cushman & Wakefield reports. With anywhere from 3 to 4 gigawatts under construction globally at any given time, the growth is fueling concerns about sustainability at the local level.
EDUCATION
104.1 WIKY

South African tech investor Naspers logs 11% rise in first-half profit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African technology investor Naspers Ltd said on Monday its first half profit climbed 11%, driven by a large contribution from Chinese internet giant Tencent in which it indirectly holds a 29% stake. Its core headline earnings per share, which strips out gains or losses from non-operational...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Meta Set to Enter Bear Market After $230 Billion Value Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) parent Meta Platforms Inc. dropped on Friday, with shares set to a enter bear market after months of volatility triggered by a whistle-blower’s revelations and disappointing quarterly results. The selloff is now more than 20% since its closing record on Sept. 7, erasing over...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy