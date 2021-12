The Goo Goo Dolls perform at Toledo Zoo on Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Known for their Platinum albums Dizzy Up the Girl and A Boy Named Goo, and hits like “Name” and “Iris,” the Goo Goo Dolls were an large and important part of the post-grunge sound in the mid-’90s. To date, the group has recorded 19 top ten singles on various charts, has sold 15 million records worldwide, and been nominated for four Grammys. They are best known for their song “Iris” from the City of Angels soundtrack, which held the No. 1 position on the Hot 100 Airplay chart for 18 weeks in 1998.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO