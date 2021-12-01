ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Iron Maiden Set For Fall 2022 ‘Legend Of The Beast Tour’

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Maiden is returning to North America and bringing fans their “Legacy Of The Beast” tour throughout the fall of 2022. The showd will feature the band tackling material from its 2021 Senjutsu album for the first time live. North American dates kick off on September 11th in El...

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0


