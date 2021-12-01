Iron Maiden Set For Fall 2022 ‘Legend Of The Beast Tour’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Iron Maiden will be playing the USANA Amphitheatre in September 2022, it was announced Wednesday. “Iron Maiden will return to North America in 2022 to bring The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour to yet more cities, many of which the band has not performed in for many years,” said a news release from Live Nation. “The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 tour produced by Live Nation will also include some songs from their new studio album Senjutsu being played live for the first time.”
