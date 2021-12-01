ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paul Simon At Peace Winding Down His Creative Work

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Simon maintains he's at peace at allowing his creative life to end as he enjoys being 80. Simon talks about retirement — among many others topics — in his new audio biography, Miracle And Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon, which was co-created with Malcolm Gladwell and New York Times journalist...

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
foreveraltoona.com

Paul Simon 12/2/21

Paul Simon maintains he’s at peace at allowing his creative life to end as he enjoys being 80. Simon talks about retirement — among many others topics — in his new audio biography, Miracle And Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon, which was co-created with Malcolm Gladwell and New York Times journalist Bruce Headlam.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Paul Simon Dressed as a Turkey Should Be Remembered This Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving Day and we thought what better way to celebrate the day than to remember Paul Simon dressed as a giant turkey on Saturday Night Live. In 1976 the “You Can Call Me Al” singer hosted the late-night program on the Saturday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 20, 1976). For his opening monologue, Simon took the stage in none other than an oversized turkey costume, much to the delight of the live audience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Paul Simon
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Work#New York Times
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
EW.com

Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy