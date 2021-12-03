City of Santa Fe proposing hiring and retention bonuses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is proposing employee hiring and retention bonuses. The city manager is asking for current employees to get a $2,000 retention bonus. New employees would get $1,000.

City council will determine the proposal next Wednesday. They’re looking to hire about 200 people for various positions from cops to lifeguards. The city says it would cost around $2.4 million.

The city is holding a rapid-hire event in Santa Fe at the Genoveva Chavez Center on December 11. They say to bring proof of education, your driver’s license and vaccine card.

