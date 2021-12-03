Fatal accident on Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Roberts Road Thursday evening at 7:09 p.m.

The decedent was pronounced at Doctors Hospital West, and two others were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

Police closed the roadway in both directions for investigative reasons for about three and a half hours. The road was reopened at 10:45 p.m.

