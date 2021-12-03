ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB lockout sets up March showdown in union talks

By Bob Levey
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLI9e_0dCkmWFI00
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says locking out players was the best strategy to protect the chances of playing a 2022 MLB season /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Major League Baseball's first dispute with players since a strike wiped out the 1994 World Series could drag on long enough to jeopardize the start of the 2022 season.

On the day that team owners locked out players upon the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, no talks were scheduled and things were testy between the two sides, even though both said they could return to negotiations at any time.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout shortly after midnight on Thursday, calling it "the best strategy to protect the 2022 season.

"The lockout is part of the process that's designed to move the parties toward an agreement," Manfred said.

But players were clearly irked that MLB.com removed the names and images of all current players from its news content section, and replaced images of players on roster pages with blank silhouettes.

Many players responded by changing their social media avatars to silhouettes adding the caption "#NewProfilePic".

Manfred, speaking Thursday to reporters in suburban Dallas where talks had broken up on Wednesday with no progress, said the aim of the lockout was to bring a sense of urgency to negotiations.

"People need pressure sometimes to get to an agreement," he said. "Candidly, we didn't feel that sense of pressure from the other side during the course of this week, and the only tool available to you under the (National Labor Relations) Act is to apply economic leverage."

The lockout brings a halt to free agent transactions, bars communication between teams and players who are in the union and prevents players from using team facilities.

"Since MLB chose to lock us out, I'm not able to work with our amazing team physical therapists who have been leading my post surgery care/progression," New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Paillon posted on Twitter.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark called the lockout "drastic and unnecessary."

He also said the "Letter to Fans" posted by Manfred in announcing the lockout contained "misrepresentations".

"It would have been beneficial to the process to have spent as much time negotiating in the room as it appeared was spent on the letter," Clark said.

Even with off-season operations shut down, it won't be until the end of February, when pre-season games are set to be played, that both sides begin to feel a major financial pinch.

- 'Not a good thing' -

The $10 billion industry will take a bigger hit if no deal is done before regular-season games are set to begin on March 31.

"It's my hope and expectation the parties will get back to the table and get an agreement done," Manfred said.

"Speculating about drop-dead deadlines at this point, not productive, so we're not going to do it."

Fans and spectators, whose ticket and souvenir purchases finance the clubs and payrolls, spurned MLB after a lobar fight left the 1994 season unfinished. Attendance plunged in 1995 as did television viewership. Some people bought tickets only to boo both teams.

Players and team owners alike know they risk alienating fans again just one season after spectators were welcomed back into stadiums under strict Covid-19 protocols.

"It's not a good thing for the sport," Manfred admitted.

However, he insisted the changes players want, such as quicker free agency eligibility and reduced revenue sharing among teams, are "bad for the sport, bad for the fans and bad for competitive balance."

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hints that player lockout could advance MLB collective bargaining agreement talks

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted at the potential benefit of a lockout should league owners and the MLB Players Association fail to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 2. On Thursday, Manfred said that “an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games. I don’t think ’94 worked out too great for anybody. I think we need to look at other sports. The pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about. It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.”
MLB
New York Post

Rob Manfred talking like there will be an MLB lockout

CHICAGO — Free advice to Billy Eppler:. Don’t worry for a second about a manager, not for a millisecond about coaches, once you officially take over the Mets’ baseball operations. The Hot Stove League is cooking and the Mets need players as badly as Bonnie Tyler needs a hero. Most...
MLB
WGAU

Lockout: MLB, players union unable to reach deal

IRVING, Texas — Baseball players are officially locked out. Talks between Major League Baseball and the players union ended without a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday. When the 11:59 p.m. EST deadline passed without a resolution, it signaled the beginning of the first work stoppage in MLB in 26 years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Tony Clark
Sportico

MLB Lockout Cancels Winter Meetings as Sides Target Spring Training Start

Major League Baseball locked out the players after the current five-year Basic Agreement between the sides expired at midnight Wednesday night. The sport’s annual Winter Meetings, which had been scheduled to begin next week in Orlando, have also been canceled. The owners voted unanimously in favor of a lockout after negotiations broke down Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during a press conference in Dallas Thursday morning. “We came to Texas to make a deal,” Manfred said. “We committed to the process. We made proposals, and it just did not happen.” Because of that lockout, baseball officials aren’t allowed to contact their own...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Mlb Players#Yankees#Major League Baseball#Mlb Com#National Labor Relations
AFP

MLB locks out players in first work stoppage since 1994

Major League Baseball locked out its players shortly after midnight on Thursday as failure to agree on a new collective contract sparked the sport's first work stoppage since 1994. Disagreement on how to divide $10 billion in revenues from the elite level of America's national pastime saw negotiations come to a halt on Wednesday afternoon, and after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 pm MLB announced it would lock out players. In a "Letter to Fans" posted on Twitter, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was disappointed that the league was "forced to commence a lockout of Major League Players, effective at 12:01 am on December 2." Manfred said MLB executives believe an off-season lockout "is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB enters lockout as collective bargaining agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the players association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years. "Simply...
NFL
CBS DFW

MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon. The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins. During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Padres, Phillies, Orioles make last-minute deals ahead of lockout

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms with right-handed starter Nick Martinez on a four-year contract worth $20 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Martinez, 31 years old, will be returning to Major League Baseball after spending the last four seasons in Japan, where he pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. During those seasons, he posted a 3.02 ERA and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 total appearances. Because the two sides did not get the deal done ahead of an MLB lockout that started Thursday, Martinez will technically remain a free agent until after the new collective bargaining agreement can be ratified, ending the lockout.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Orioles release ex-Yankees pitcher after terrible 2021

The 2021 MLB season was one to forget for Brooks Kriske. And it came to an end Tuesday, with MLB Trade Rumors reporting the Baltimore Orioles released the former New York Yankees prospect. Kriske, a sixth-round pick of the Yankees in 2016, made his MLB debut in 2020, appearing in...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

As MLB teams spend more than $1.5 billion ahead of an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs have stayed largely on the sidelines — making only minor signings such as Clint Frazier and Yan Gomes

The premise of the Chicago Cubs’ offseason strategy sounded good in theory. Retool the roster by spending intelligently, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has often put it, while being active in free agency to complement the players they value on their roster. At some point, though, words go only so far. The Cubs’ actions in the free-agent market will serve as the true indicator of ...
MLB
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy