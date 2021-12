Let’s say it all together, people, crime doesn’t pay! And greed will take you down faster than anything!. Well, one Houston man is learning that the hard way. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that 30-year-old Lee Price III has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for defrauding the government out of more than $1.6 million in PPP loans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO