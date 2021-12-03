ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas couple pleads no contest to welfare fraud

By Sarah Rosenthal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A couple in Salinas has pled no contest to fraudulently receiving food stamps and cash aid while employed for three years, resulting in an over-payment of almost $17,000 of benefits.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Manuel Arriaga-Galloso, age 30, and Gloria Torres Ramos, age 30, have pled no contest to felony welfare fraud.

The Department of Social Services and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office revealed that the couple was employed between the months of November 2013 and December 2016 when receiving benefits.

The couple will be sentenced on January 20, 2022. Both face 3 years of formal felony probation, up to 365 days in jail, and will be ordered to pay back the loss directly to the Department of Social Services.

