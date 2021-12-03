Olympic champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries granted citizenship, can compete for Team USA

Lauren Gaskins, a junior at Wilson High School, has advanced to the 2022 National Final Round of the International German Olympics. Gaskins was one of the top 14 students in the United States invited to the competition in Chicago. She qualified through a four-day online competition against 393 students from across the country. On Dec. 3-4, Gaskins will travel to Chicago to participate in the U.S. Final Round of the Olympic pentathlon where her reading, listening, speaking, writing and presenting in the German language will be tested. Gaskins is competing to become one of two Olympic athletes to represent the U.S. next summer in Hamburg, Germany, at the International German Olympiad, which is the largest German competition in the world. The goal of the competition is to make young people around the world enthusiastic about Germany and the German language. Gaskins is an International Baccalaureate student. Her German teacher is Dr. Lucia Huang. For more information about the IB Program at Wilson High, contact Brian Howell This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

