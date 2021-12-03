ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries granted citizenship, can compete for Team USA

Cover picture for the articleOlympic Games, Kaillie Humphries, Beijing, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, 2008 Summer Olympics. Now that Kaillie Humphries can wear the red, white and blue...

Beijing bound: Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries now an American

Kaillie Humphries is now, officially, an American. And just like that, the U.S. medal hopes for bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics just got much stronger. The reigning world champion in both monobob and women’s bobsledding was sworn in as a citizen in San Diego on Thursday, ending her long saga to become an American and have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics. She does not yet have her passport, so there is one step left to clear, but that is likely to be little more than a formality.
SPORTS
ESPN

Ex-Canadian bobsled star Kaillie Humphries sworn in as American citizen, clearing her to compete for U.S. in Beijing

Kaillie Humphries is now, officially, an American. And just like that, the U.S. medal hopes in bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics just got much stronger. The reigning world champion in both monobob and women's bobsledding was sworn in as a citizen in San Diego on Thursday, ending her long saga to become an American and have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics.
A citizenship ceremony gives Team USA an instant Olympic medal favorite

Kaillie Humphries, the five-time world-champion bobsledder who won three Olympic medals for Canada last decade, and who then left the Canadian program to escape an allegedly abusive coach, entered the final month of 2021 still in search of route to 2022 Winter Games. Due to International Olympic Committee rules, she...
